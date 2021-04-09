Police in soup over fatal shooting

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO family has filed a US$436 000 lawsuit against Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and their subordinates following the fatal shooting of a family member by law enforcement agents in May last year.In summons filed recently at the Bulawayo High Court, family lawyer Josephat Tshuma accused the police of fatally shooting Paul Munakopa on May 23 last year.Munakopa was allegedly shot several times by police officers who were travelling in an unmarked vehicle and later succumbed to the injuries.The family wants Kazembe, Matanga and the police officers, namely Digson Nyoni, Langton Makonye and two civilians Ross Johnson and Kyle Bennet, to pay damages amounting to US$436 000 for loss of support and for emotional shock and trauma arising from the incident.The damages were broken down as US$346 000 for loss of support, US$50 000 for wrongful death of Munakopa and US$2 735 for funeral and related expenses.Police are yet to respond to the court application.