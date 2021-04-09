Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ABOUT 9 000 illegal gold miners have been arrested in a police blitz against gold panning across the country.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi expressed concern that the panners kept trekking back to their illegal mining sites soon after release.

"The ZRP warns members of the public against illegal mining activities across the country," he said.

"Meanwhile, on April 11 2021, 102 people were arrested during operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to Machete Gangs. Since the onset of the operation, cumulative arrests stand at 9 021."

The panners have been accused of destroying the environment, polluting water sources as well as engaging in other criminal activities such as robbery.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

1 hr ago | 179 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

1 hr ago | 143 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

1 hr ago | 136 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

1 hr ago | 194 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

1 hr ago | 39 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 99 Views

News vendor killer arrested

1 hr ago | 282 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

1 hr ago | 127 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa okays amnesty request

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

No independence exeat for boarders

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Public Warning from EcoCash Against Fraud

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

9 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

13 hrs ago | 2806 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

14 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

14 hrs ago | 392 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

14 hrs ago | 528 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

14 hrs ago | 364 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

14 hrs ago | 1067 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

14 hrs ago | 316 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

14 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

14 hrs ago | 640 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 460 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days