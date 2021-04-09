COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT says it has swiftly moved in to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus in schools following last week's surge in new infections.Schools last week recorded an increase in COVID-19 infections with 109 cases recorded in one day.Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro told NewsDay that his ministry was working together with the Health Ministry to curb the further spread of the virus, adding that several positive outcomes had so far been recorded."In collaboration with the Health and Child Care ministry, we are proudly containing the COVID-19 situation which has arisen in very few of our schools. As directed by His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we have put in place World Health Organisation protocols for the prevention and management of COVID-19 and this week senior management from head office will carry out a monitoring and evaluation exercise to ensure that there is strict adherence to guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 with a view to making sure that learning and teaching do not stop," Ndoro said.Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director Itai Rusike said: "The ability of Zimbabwe to mount an effective and equitable response to COVID-19 reflects in part the access that the country has to reliable, sustained, distributed supplies of diagnostics, medicines, vaccines and other health technologies."