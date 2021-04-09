Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT says it has swiftly moved in to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus in schools following last week's surge in new infections.

Schools last week recorded an increase in COVID-19 infections with 109 cases recorded in one day.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro told NewsDay that his ministry was working together with the Health Ministry to curb the further spread of the virus, adding that several positive outcomes had so far been recorded.

"In collaboration with the Health and Child Care ministry, we are proudly containing the COVID-19 situation which has arisen in very few of our schools. As directed by His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we have put in place World Health Organisation protocols for the prevention and management of COVID-19 and this week senior management from head office will carry out a monitoring and evaluation exercise to ensure that there is strict adherence to guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 with a view to making sure that learning and teaching do not stop," Ndoro said.

Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director Itai Rusike said: "The ability of Zimbabwe to mount an effective and equitable response to COVID-19 reflects in part the access that the country has to reliable, sustained, distributed supplies of diagnostics, medicines, vaccines and other health technologies."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

56 mins ago | 52 Views

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

1 hr ago | 149 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

1 hr ago | 117 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

1 hr ago | 120 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

1 hr ago | 38 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 92 Views

News vendor killer arrested

1 hr ago | 262 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

1 hr ago | 124 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

1 hr ago | 73 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

1 hr ago | 65 Views

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa okays amnesty request

1 hr ago | 226 Views

No independence exeat for boarders

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Public Warning from EcoCash Against Fraud

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

9 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

13 hrs ago | 2793 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

13 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

13 hrs ago | 390 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

13 hrs ago | 190 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

13 hrs ago | 527 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

13 hrs ago | 244 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1057 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

13 hrs ago | 316 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

14 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

14 hrs ago | 634 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 457 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days