'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Justice Simbi Mubako-led tribunal which was set up to investigate Justice Erica Ndewere's suitability to sit on the bench yesterday heard that she was barred from carrying out her duties after being suspended.Elijah Makomo, head of policy and legal services at the Judicial Service Commission, said he believed that Justice Ndewere was barred from doing her work when she was suspended without pay and benefits, and after her office was locked, and the judge's clerk, official driver and telephone lines were withdrawn.Asked if there was a policy on how judges should handle their work after being suspended, he said there was no such policy.Justice Ndewere's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa then asked him to explain if the charges against Justice Ndewere were not malicious and part of victimisation, to which he said he did not know.Justice Ndewere was suspended on November 5, 2020 for allegedly failing to complete 28 reviews and eight reserved judgments by May 18, 2020.The hearing continues today.