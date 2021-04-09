5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

Sports / Local

A-19-YEAR-OLD Bindura man was yesterday slapped with a twoyear jail term for illegal possession of five kilogrammes of gold ore.Evidence Chitekwere of Pasango Farm, Bindura, pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini who sentenced him to two years in jail.Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha told the court that on April 6, Chitekwere trespassed into a farm at night and prospected for gold.A security guard at the farm arrested and handed him over to police.