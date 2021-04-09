Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

'I sneeze Zapu, I eat Zapu,' says Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE late Vice President for Zimbabwe Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's son Sibangilizwe has defended his position to contest for Zapu's presidency insisting that he wants to lead a reformed party dedicated to take the country forward.

63-year-old Sibangilizwe is among several candidates who have expressed interest in contesting for the coveted position of party president which fell vacant following the death of the Dumiso Dabengwa two years ago.
 
Zapu's Kezi branch in Matabeleland South, where the late national hero Nkomo hails from, has reportedly endorsed Sibangilizwe's candidature.

But Sibangilizwe's nomination has reportedly created cracks in the former liberation movement with some members questioning his membership status.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, Sibangilizwe poured scorn on Zapu members who are opposed to his ascendancy to the throne.

"I am one of the Zapu people chosen to contest the party presidency. Wherever I go throughout the country, people have been asking me why I am not involved in mainstream politics. The people are saying ‘Please lead the party'. That is what inspired me," he said.

Sibangilizwe said following his nomination by the Maphisa Zapu branch, he went on to consult other people who embraced the idea.

"My branch in Maphisa said I will greatly assist if I lead Zapu. I then consulted other people and they were for the same idea. That is why I want to be the next Zapu president," he said.

Responding to allegations that he is not a card carrying member, Sibangilizwe said his "blood" has always been Zapu since he was three years old.

"There are some people querying my Zapu membership status and where I am coming from. Well I was in Zapu when the party was formed in 1961 when I was three years old. I suffered a lot up to now. I never did not change. When the Unity Accord was signed in 1987, I did not join any other party. I remained Zapu. I am a Zapu performer, I sneeze Zapu and I eat Zapu," he said.

The late iconic leader's son said given the chance to lead Zapu, he will reform the organisation and win national elections.

"I have decided to lead Zapu because I love the organisation. I love Zimbabweans. Zimbabweans love peace. Zimbabweans love to see the country being led properly.

"This is the Zapu which I want to lead. We want a new Zapu which is going to take the country forward. Zapu which will participate in the general elections and win resoundingly and lead. Not what we are seeing today. That is my aspirations," he said.

He pleaded to all Zimbabweans to give him a mandate of so as to "allow me to complete the unfinished job"

Zapu is expected to hold its elective congress in August this year after a number of postponements due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Marginalisation, tribalism - The emergence of Mthwakazi Republic Party

54 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa moves to douse Chilonga flames

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa's govt resurrects youth militia

1 hr ago | 143 Views

MDC councillors left out of govt functions

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Farmer demands US$ rentals from rural teachers

1 hr ago | 107 Views

5kg gold ore lands Bindura teen in jail

1 hr ago | 112 Views

'Ndewere was barred from work after suspension'

1 hr ago | 172 Views

COVID-19 infections in schools under control, says Govt

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Police blitz nets 9 000 illegal miners

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Police in soup over fatal shooting

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Fake soldiers on the prowl, says ZNA

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Bulawayo water reticulation system set for overhaul

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Stakes high ahead of Zimbabwe, SA clash

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Residents fume as mayor relocates

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Is possession of a passport a privilege or basic right?

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Victoria Falls housing backlog hits15 000

1 hr ago | 38 Views

13 000 border jumpers, smugglers nabbed at Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 91 Views

News vendor killer arrested

1 hr ago | 250 Views

NSSA targets US$60 equivalent monthly pension payouts

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Ministry requires 40 000 more teachers

1 hr ago | 123 Views

75 year old man kills girlfriend

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Arrest warrant issued for 'unlicensed' medical doctor

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Bosso get boost in time for Uhuru Cup

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Malawian border jumpers deported

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Lawyer's bid to close down digital banking platforms flops

1 hr ago | 72 Views

NSSA clinic for pensioners

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Be wary of bogus soldiers, says ZNA

1 hr ago | 63 Views

MDC Alliance wounds self-inflicted, says analysts

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa okays amnesty request

1 hr ago | 218 Views

No independence exeat for boarders

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Public Warning from EcoCash Against Fraud

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

5kg gold ore lands teenager in jail

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

South Africa suspends rollout of J&J vaccine

9 hrs ago | 894 Views

Mnangagwa's govt approves return of 'green bombers'

13 hrs ago | 2783 Views

'It is sink or swim time for the MDC'

13 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Pan-African Parliament pushes for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

13 hrs ago | 346 Views

Government told to fund testing of learners

13 hrs ago | 390 Views

Rape clinic launches 72-hour campaign

13 hrs ago | 190 Views

Council told to build flats to save land

13 hrs ago | 526 Views

BCC to purchase water pumps directly

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

9 more radios set to be licensed

13 hrs ago | 244 Views

BCC revenue collection in disarray

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Tobaiwa Mudede in fresh arm Wrangle

13 hrs ago | 1056 Views

2 Bulawayo men up for robbery

13 hrs ago | 316 Views

Covid-19 slows down Batoka Gorge project

13 hrs ago | 177 Views

Muduhwa back at Bosso

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man jailed for indulging in sex with minor

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

4 more people succumb to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days