Former Dynamos Defender, Chirambadare, in court for sodomy

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Dynamos Defender, Stanley Chirambadare has appeared in court facing allegations of sodomy.

Chirambadare was remanded in custody to the 13th of next month after being arrested on Wednesday on allegations of sodomising a 13 year old boy who is part of his Mufakose based football academy.

He played for Dynamos from the 1980s before retiring in 1991.

More details to follow...

Source - zbc

