BREAKING: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

Sports / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu



This is a developing story….

Ernest Maphepha Sibanda, the former Highlanders Football Club footballer, manager and chairman who is well known for having led Bosso in of their most successful phases in the club's history has died.Veteran journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda took to Facebook to announce the death of the veteran footballer."Ernest Sibanda a loving brother of mine, popularly known as Maphepha, Perplex, the people's Champion has gone to be with the Lord. My brother, my pride and the Highlanders legend died at Mata Dei Hospital this morning." Sibanda said. "He has been battling cancer. I'm so devastated and Zimbabwe has lost a true gently giant who always preached love and peace. I hope and pray the Government of Zimbabwe will declare Maphepha a national hero for the services to football and for being a true patriotic son of Zimbabwe. Rest In Power Perplex!"Sibanda was recently hospitalised after his sugar levels fluctuated.