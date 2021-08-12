Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Yesteryear musician Zexie Manatsa has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that can cause damage to the bones, immune system and kidneys. The "Tea Hobvu" hitmaker took to social media to share the story with his fans and posted a picture of himself, children and grandchildren."My wonderful family, friends and fans, today I would like to let you all know that I have recently been diagnosed with a cancer known as multiple myeloma," he wrote."With the guidance from medical professionals and the support of my family, I am currently undergoing treatment to manage the condition. While undergoing treatment, I have chosen to spend quality time with my family and hope to get some peace and quiet time while doing so. "I love and thank you all for your never ending love and support."His son, Tendai confirmed the news and pleaded with fans to pray for his father."Mdara hasn't been feeling well in the last few months. Please keep him in your prayers," said Tendai.Earlier this month, the 78-year-old Manatsa was said to be battling with arthritis largely induced by injuries from a 1987 car accident which nearly claimed his life. Manatsa is believed to have suffered back and leg injuries from the accident which occurred at the peak of his career.He was involved in the accident on the eve of his album launch on 12 September 1987 which featured the song "Highlanders", a dedication to his wife Stella's football team.The song "Highlanders" became an instant hit, but Manatsa never enjoyed the popularly wave as he spent three weeks in a coma.