Dembare falls to Triangle

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Triangle 1 - 0 Dynamos
DYNAMOS coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, felt the Glamour Boys did not have enough in their tank as they fell to defeat in this Castle Lager Premiership match at Gibbo yesterday.

The Harare giants came into this tough game after a tough extra-time defeat to FC Platinum, last Sunday, in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals.

This was their second trip to the Lowveld, in as many weeks, after their scheduled first game, against Triangle, was called off, when referees were ordered to withdraw their services, by ZIFA.

They also had to camp some 180kms out of Chiredzi.

An own goal by their captain, Patson Jaure, settled this contest.

"It was a very difficult game for us, we conceded early and our plan was not to concede early, because we knew coming back, was going to be difficult for us,'' said Ndiraya.

"Jaure could have kept the composure to keep out the goal but he was desperate and, unfortunately, we scored into our own net.

"It was expected because we were having heavy legs, since we camped some 180km away from the venue, because we could not get accommodation in Chiredzi.

"All facilities were fully booked for the Lowveld Agriculture Show.

"We had our fair share of chances, from which I thought we could have scored.

"When you play away, you don't normally get clear-cut chances but (Bill) Antonio, (Albert) Eonde, Albert Manenji got chances I thought we could have utilised but thumbs up to Triangle, they got one over us, and well done to them.'' Triangle United started the match without a reserve goalkeeper, after their new signing Whisky Chikanya, tested positive for Covid-19. Veteran goalkeeper, Ronald Mudimu, has been absent for months due to illness leaving only Takabva Mawaya, the only one available.

Triangle's Donald Mudadi dominated the midfield, causing the Dynamos rearguard, all sorts of problems.

It was his shot, which Jaure tried to clear, only for the DeMbare captain to divert the goal-bound effort, past his goalkeeper.

DeMbare's first shot on goal came on the half hour mark when Godknows Murwira's low shot went just inches wide.

The first half ended with neither side creating more clear chances and Dynamos coach, Ndiraya, made a double substitution, a minute after the break. King Nadolo and Juan Mutudza were introduced for Tinotenda Muringai and Ali Masilelo but the tactical change didn't change the complexion of the game.

Triangle were unfortunate to lose their best player, Mudadi, who pulled a muscle, just 10 minutes after the break.

Dynamos almost found the equaliser but Shadreck Nyahwa's effort just went wide.

Triangle were forced to make another injury-forced substitution when Tinashe Mureya, who partnered well with Kelvin Gwao in defence, was replaced by midfielder Shepherd Gadzikwa. Coach Taurai Mangwiro was forced to change formation, and shuffle his team, once again. Dynamos continued pushing, and their efforts, on another day, would have been rewarded with a goal.

However, luck appeared not to be on their side with Antonio seeing his shot being saved before substitute Eonde's powerful strike hit the underside of the bar. Goalkeeper Mawaya was able to gather the ball, on the second attempt, with just a minute left in regulation time.

Dynamos players protested to the nearside assistant referee, Mlungisi Matutu, claiming the ball had crossed the line.

Teams

Triangle: T. Mawaya, J.Mukombwe, B. Chikwenya, K.Gwao, T. Mureya (S. Gadzikwa 72th min) , D. Mudadi, R. Madamombe, T. January, D. Murimba, C Dhuwa, R. Matema (S. Dube 85th min)

Dynamos: T. Mvula, E.Jalai, P.Jaure, F. Makarati, B. Antonio, T.Muringai (J. Mutudza 47th min), A. Masilelo (A. Manenje 65th min), G. Murwira, B.Mushunje (K. Nadolo 47th min), S. Nyahwa, N. Sianchali (A. Eonde 65th min).

Source - The Herald
Tags: #Dembare, #Triangle, #Psl

