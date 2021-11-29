Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Scrap US$50 cell phone tax, demands Parliament

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube should scrap the US$50 tax he imposed on cell phones, MPs and analysts attending a post-Budget seminar said on Tuesday.

Prof Ncube presented his budget before Parliament last Thursday and proposed the introduction of the US$50 duty on cell phones.

Senate Deputy President Lieutenant-General (Retired) Mike Nyambuya also proposed a review of the cell phone levy saying efforts should be made to promote e-learning.

"The levy of US$50 on cell phone handsets to be collected will discourage the use ICTs especially at a time when we want to speed up e-learning in remote areas.

"I therefore, call upon the Minister of Finance and Economic Development to review the levy proposal on cell phones. Other countries are actually zero rating these gadgets to support usage in line with the digital revolution so that ‘no one is left behind," he said.

Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira said the cell phone tax proposal had been rejected at the pre-budget seminar held in Victoria Falls last month.

"We rejected the proposal and I am surprised that he included it in the budget. What does it mean to the adoption of e-learning?" Chief Charumbira said.

Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) urged MPs not to pass the budget, saying it was unrealistic.

Economist Dr Gift Mugano said the new tax was harsh and against the spirit of a digital economy that Government was promoting.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Fuel, #Petrol, #Price

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa imposes new 9PM to 6AM curfew

1 hr ago | 337 Views

'Students paraded as MDC Alliance defectors'

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Munatsi death: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 709 Views

Govt imposes mandatory quarantine

1 hr ago | 227 Views

'Underfunding fuelling police corruption'

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Uk tells Zimbabwe to probe MDC Alliance activist's death

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe govt begins SA permits extension negotiations

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 77 Views

2 more expecting mothers raped at Maphisa Hospital

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Social media troll apologises to Makandiwa

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Govt, teachers' rift widens

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Construction of Hwange Teachers' College set for next year

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Court cases backlog expected to ease as 18 magistrates are sworn in

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK not to meddle in Zimbabwe affairs

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Man fraudulently acquires 'dead' SA-based businessman's farm

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe-British actor among frontrunners to be next James Bond

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife fit to face trial

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Council recruits more traffic cops

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Church loses bid to dismiss school head, deputy

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Concern over US$50 cellphone tax

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZIFA to woo Billiat out of retirement

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Nakamba feeling the love from home

1 hr ago | 39 Views

90 Zupco buses arrive

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Police keen to question Munatsi's last contact

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe to borrow $147 billion in 2022

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe unveils extra measures to deal with new Covid-19 variant

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Gono mourns Doug Munatsi

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe to investigate alliance between teachers unions, UK

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Judge declares Drax, NatPharm deal valid

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga mourns Munatsi

1 hr ago | 29 Views

US$1m fraud trial hits snag

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Prophet Sanyangore faces jail

1 hr ago | 72 Views

If Zim regime focused more on improving citizens' lives they wouldn't be seeing everyone as a regime change agent!

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain must-visit international hunting destination status

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Stanbic Bank rolls out one of the largest banking loyalty programmes in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Govt urged to adopt older persons' inclusive approach in implementing NDS1

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Robbers pounce on cross boarder bus

15 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Man drowns escaping machete wielding rivals

17 hrs ago | 1166 Views

NRZ caught up in nepotism, corruption and maladministration scandals

19 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

23 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

23 hrs ago | 847 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

23 hrs ago | 3057 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days