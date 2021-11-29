Latest News Editor's Choice


Prophet Sanyangore faces jail

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Victory World International Ministries church leader Paul Sanyangore is facing a three-month jail term after failing to settle a US$10 200 debt with satellite transmission company, Viewsat Limited (Viewsat).

The UK based company filed an application through lawyer Mr Davison Kanokanga for civil imprisonment in a bid to push the pastor to pay a $12 733 debt in 2018.

In 2019, the High Court declared that Sanyangore must pay the company the money owed at the rate of US$350 per month.

"On 23 January 2019, the High Court sitting at Harare ordered the civil imprisonment of the respondent Paul Sanyangore of 514 Houghton Park Drive, Houghton Park, Harare, for a period of 90 days.

"The order will remain in force until the respondent has paid the sum of $10 292.20 which the respondent owes to the applicant by virtue of a judgement of this court together with costs of the application for the order," reads part of the writ of civil imprisonment.

"You are ordered to arrest the respondent and deliver him, together with a copy of this writ, to Harare Central Prison where he shall be kept until (a) he has paid the judgment debt, together with the interest and costs that are due; (b) the period of 90 days from the date of his delivery to the prison has elapsed, or (c) a court has varied or revoked the order of civil imprisonment," further reads the writ.

According to the summons filed in December 2018, Sanyangore was advised to approach the High Court with his financial position to assess whether he was able to settle the debt or not.

"You, the respondent (Sanyangore) is called upon to pay to the applicant (Viewsat) the sum of $12 733, 73 being taxed costs plus interest at the prescribed rate from the 12th of October 2017 to the date of payment plus collection commission in terms of Law Society by-laws and legal costs on a legal practitioner and client scale recovered by order of this court dated 9th January 2010 April…," part of the summons read.

According to the summons, Sanyangore was asked to bring evidence of his financial position, including proof of his income from wages, salary or earnings from any other source.

"The court will conduct an inquiry into your financial position and depending on the circumstances, it may not commit you to prison but instead give you further time to pay the sum due or direct you to pay it in instalments over a specified period," part of the summons read.

Source - The Herald

