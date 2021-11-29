Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

US$1m fraud trial hits snag

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The trial of builder George Katsimberis, who is facing allegations of defrauding a local land developer of close to US$1 million has hit another setback after his new lawyers requested for transcripts of previous court proceedings.

Katsimberis was recently dumped by his lawyer and MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti.
The trial had been postponed several times at the instigation of Biti.

Katsembiris allegedly duped a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale Harare.

The new lawyers  Charles Warara and Mr Harrison Nkomo told the court that they wanted the State to furnish them with three transcripts of the previous court proceedings on this matter to enable them to prepare their defence. Katsimberis recently had his application for exception dismissed.

During the previous court hearing the defence applied for time to familiarise themselves with the matter.

Harare magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi deferred the matter to December 16 for trial commencement.

The court heard that after signing agreement Katsimberis built the showroom without an approved Harare City Council plan and did not use recommended construction material.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa imposes new 9PM to 6AM curfew

1 hr ago | 342 Views

'Students paraded as MDC Alliance defectors'

1 hr ago | 425 Views

Munatsi death: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 717 Views

Govt imposes mandatory quarantine

1 hr ago | 230 Views

'Underfunding fuelling police corruption'

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Uk tells Zimbabwe to probe MDC Alliance activist's death

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe govt begins SA permits extension negotiations

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 77 Views

2 more expecting mothers raped at Maphisa Hospital

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Social media troll apologises to Makandiwa

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Govt, teachers' rift widens

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Construction of Hwange Teachers' College set for next year

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Court cases backlog expected to ease as 18 magistrates are sworn in

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK not to meddle in Zimbabwe affairs

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Man fraudulently acquires 'dead' SA-based businessman's farm

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe-British actor among frontrunners to be next James Bond

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife fit to face trial

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Council recruits more traffic cops

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Church loses bid to dismiss school head, deputy

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Concern over US$50 cellphone tax

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZIFA to woo Billiat out of retirement

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Nakamba feeling the love from home

1 hr ago | 39 Views

90 Zupco buses arrive

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Police keen to question Munatsi's last contact

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe to borrow $147 billion in 2022

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe unveils extra measures to deal with new Covid-19 variant

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Gono mourns Doug Munatsi

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe to investigate alliance between teachers unions, UK

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Judge declares Drax, NatPharm deal valid

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga mourns Munatsi

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Prophet Sanyangore faces jail

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Scrap US$50 cell phone tax, demands Parliament

1 hr ago | 25 Views

If Zim regime focused more on improving citizens' lives they wouldn't be seeing everyone as a regime change agent!

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain must-visit international hunting destination status

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Stanbic Bank rolls out one of the largest banking loyalty programmes in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Govt urged to adopt older persons' inclusive approach in implementing NDS1

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Robbers pounce on cross boarder bus

15 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Man drowns escaping machete wielding rivals

17 hrs ago | 1166 Views

NRZ caught up in nepotism, corruption and maladministration scandals

19 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

23 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

23 hrs ago | 847 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

23 hrs ago | 3058 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days