Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Mighty Warriors ready for Botswana

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MIGHTY Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda said the team had done enough preparation to be assured of a positive result against Botswana in the second round first leg of the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) 2022 qualifiers scheduled for the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

This is the final round of qualification for the Awcon finals scheduled for Morocco in July, and this year's tournament doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Zimbabwe has been to Awcon four times with their last appearance coming in 2016 hosted by Cameroon.

Botswana are a familiar foe of Zimbabwe after the two teams clashed at Cosafa in October with the Mighty Warriors coming out 3-0 victors.

"We have tried to cover a lot. I think we are balanced now in all components of the game  physically, tactically, mentally and also technically," Sibanda said after the team's final training session at the match venue yesterday.

"I think we are quite on the good side of being able to manage the game and its demands. It's about managing the game, managing all the game moments in quarters or whatever and making sure the concentration level remains high," she added.

Sibanda is wary of the danger posed by Botswana in spite of the fact that the Mighty Warriors won in the last meeting of the two teams.

"There is no room for complacency in that game, but at the end of the day what matters most is how prepared we are for this game. It is not about history, if history plays football then no team is going to train.

"It is about looking at this game as new as it is and looking at it like a Cup final and make sure we do our best from that but definitely there is no room for complacency. Past results will not matter on this one," Sibanda said.

Botswana beat Angola 7-1 on aggregate to reach this stage including a 5-1 win away at the Estádio dos Coqueiros in Luanda.

However, the Mighty Warriors will be buoyed by the availability of their foreign-based players with captain Emmaculate Msipa, who plies trade in the Turkish Women's Super League for Fatih Karagümrük, as the star attraction.

Rudo Neshamba, who recently joined Israeli Women's Premier league club Ramat HaSharon on a five-month deal is part of the team while Danai Bhobho and Berita Kabwe, who play in Tanzania and Nigeria, respectively are also available.

The second leg of the tie will be played in Francistown on Wednesday next week.

A total of 12 teams will qualify to play at the Awcon finals and the top four teams at the tournament will qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand while two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa barred from busing supporters to his Star rally

2 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chiwenga's top aide Mandizvidza dies

2 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mwonzora Mutare mayoral candidate faints after losing to CCC

2 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mujuru sued for forgery

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Police set tough conditions for Chamisa rally

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zanu-PF touts UPND meeting

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Cop bashes pregnant wife to death

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

3 Ethiopians die in Beitbridge minibus accident

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Fake CIO up for fraud, impersonation

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Supreme Court to hear spike-throwing appeal

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

BCC hikes service charges by between 150% and 626%

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZITF 2022 preps begin

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Time to end political violence culture

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers union engages global peers over 'Zimbabwe labour crisis'

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims to have addressed teachers' grievances

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Suspected Zanu-PF activists brutalise CCC supporters

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more power cuts

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Court frees opposition activists

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Zimbabwe to dollarise by June'

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

RBZ tells banks to shape up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

2 million IDs target for mobile registration blitz

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo guns for most expensive city title

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bosso players must shoulder blame

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chiwenga mourns senior army officer

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZNA refutes Mutoko robbery claims

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Court stops appointment of Mujuru, children as directors

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF meets Hichilema's party

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimdollar fuel points to increase

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Honeymoon over for Zambian leader

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Midnight thieves brutally assaulted

12 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Charges withdrawn for Simba Makoni

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Bogus CIO driver in court

13 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mthuli Ncube to address industry captains

13 hrs ago | 391 Views

Khupe eyes coalition pact with Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Mnangagwa govt's move to suspend teachers illegal, says court

13 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chamisa's CCC scoops Mutare mayoral post

14 hrs ago | 2024 Views

LSU in another sexual harassment storm

18 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Zanu-PF members caught pants down removing CCC posters in Dangamvura Chikanga Constituency

19 hrs ago | 2576 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days