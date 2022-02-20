Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

England-born teen commits future to Zimbabwe warriors

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ENGLAND-BORN teenage defender Kai Garande, who has been making significant progress at Championship side Millwall, has committed his international future with the Warriors.

The 19-year-old highly rated left-back who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, signed his first professional contract with the English Championship side in October 2021 after leaving Charlton Academy.

Garande has been in impressive form for Millwall U23s' leading to his recent invite to train with the first team.

Team Zimbabwe UK Chief executive officer Marshall Gore, who is also championing the harnessing of talent in the diaspora community, confirmed the news.

Gore accompanied Garande to the Zimbabwe Embassy in the UK where the youngster paid a visit alongside his father.

"We are excited to have Kai on our books. The future of Zimbabwe football is bright with the vast talent in the diaspora and at home. If we blend it well we can reach the Promised Land. #WC2026," said Gore on his Facebook post.

Garande has been a target of several clubs including fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers who he almost joined before they were beaten to his signature by Millwall.

The rising star is currently recovering from a slight injury he suffered training with the first team and will be aiming for a first team breakthrough when he returns to action.

Garande joins other England-born or bred players such as Tendayi Darikwa, Admiral Muskwe, Jordan Zemura, Kundai Benyu, Brendan Galloway, only to mention a few who have chosen to represent the Warriors in international football.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

1 hr ago | 650 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 657 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 134 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 22 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 271 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 110 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 17 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Dembare bank on imports

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 116 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days