Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Caps crash to heavy defeat

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Manica Diamond 6 - 2 Caps United
Struggling Harare giant Caps United yesterday received a thorough thrashing after they were clobbered 6-2 by Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier League match played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare yesterday.

Both teams ended with 10 men each after Lloyd Katongomara and Valentine Musarurwa were shown a red cards in the second half by referee Arnold Ncube following an altercation in an off the ball incident.

Charles Teguru opened the floodgates just two minutes into the match. Katongomara doubled the lead  on 18 minutes.

Collin Duwa added the third on 24 minutes before Katongomara completed his brace on the 33rd minute.

Teguru completed his brace on 41 minute. Farai Mugunwa completed the rout on the 59 minutes.

Caps United replied through William Manondo on the 57 minute before Rodwell Chinyengetere reduced the arrears further in added time.

Caps United Lloyd Chitembwe said he was disappointed with the result.

"This is a terrible disappointed result we made costly errors at the start of the match, this is a terrible result and a terrible defensive performance.

"We knew that we were going to lose one day, but the defeat has nothing to do with what was happening outside the football ground, we are going back to the drawing board," he said

Manica Diamonds gaffer Johhanes Nhumwa said he happy with the win and praised Charles Teguru for his master-class.

"We played according to the plan, we watched Caps United previous matches and we knew where to hit them and Charges Teguru was in fine form and the players did well, although we lost focus later into the game," he said

"On the issue of Lloyd  Katongomara's red card this is just indiscipline and we don't tolerate that," he said

Manica Diamonds are proving to be championship material as they continue to pick up points and yesterday's result underlined their intent.

The home side started the match on a good note after Teguru received a through pass from Collin Dhuwa and scored to beat out of sorts Caps United goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

Manica Diamonds were all over the Caps United defence and Katongomara also received a through pass from Farai Mugunwa on the 18th minute and scored with a low shot from a close range.

The home side maximised on the visitors panic mode and Collin Dhuwa made it three on the 24 minutes to send the home side into a frenzy.

The match was well attended as supporters continued to pay until the second half.

Gangling striker and former Buffaloes player Katongomara pounced on a lose ball to make it four on the 33th minute. In the second half Caps United showed some glimpse of hope with a much improved showing.

Four minutes into the second half Musarurwa and Katongomara were red carded for fighting.

Manondo reduced the areas for the visitors after receiving a through pass from Phenius Bhamusi on the 57th minute.

Two minutes later Farai Mugunwa charged towards the opposition box beating a cluster of defenders before scoring powered home a grass cutter shot.

Caps continued to pressurise the home side and Bhamusi hit the side netting on the 70th minute.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

The paradigm of war and interests

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa speaks out on Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Mnangagwa enjoys massive crown at homecoming rally

3 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Stop abusing war vets in Zanu-PF politics, Mahiya told

3 hrs ago | 908 Views

Chamisa's Kwekwe rally rocked by violence

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zanu-PF needs to stop the war against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

South Africa set to upgrade Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Teachers plan march to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

70% of BCC debtors clear arrears

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Cross-border drivers up for smuggling goods worth over US$52,000

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

0ver 5 000 people register to vote in Bulawayo, says Zec

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Leaders should put Zimbabwe first

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Constitutionalism, rule of law is key

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

ZBC needs a turnaround strategy

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Let external auditors vet voters roll'

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe loses billions in mineral revenue

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga urges support for good Govt programmes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

City chokes Bosso

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation on course

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Biti assault trial resumes on March 28

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Dembare fall to Gamecocks

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chinese business in Zimbabwe has come of age

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Kick out corrupt opposition from urban councils,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

US double standards exposed

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Touts resurface at passport office

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

RBZ clears US$200m auction forex backlog

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Russia's legitimate demands on security should be taken seriously'

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zacc reinstates investigations officer with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'Ukraine President commits crimes against humanity' Jonathan Moyo says

16 hrs ago | 3978 Views

BREAKING: ZANU PF kills 1, injures 17 Chamisa supporters

17 hrs ago | 4996 Views

'I am inspired by Macheso,' says Kujo

18 hrs ago | 660 Views

Man attempts to kill uncle over a girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Sons kill father over witchcraft allegations

20 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

23 hrs ago | 1310 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days