Caps crash to heavy defeat

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Manica Diamond 6 - 2 Caps UnitedStruggling Harare giant Caps United yesterday received a thorough thrashing after they were clobbered 6-2 by Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier League match played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare yesterday.Both teams ended with 10 men each after Lloyd Katongomara and Valentine Musarurwa were shown a red cards in the second half by referee Arnold Ncube following an altercation in an off the ball incident.Charles Teguru opened the floodgates just two minutes into the match. Katongomara doubled the lead on 18 minutes.Collin Duwa added the third on 24 minutes before Katongomara completed his brace on the 33rd minute.Teguru completed his brace on 41 minute. Farai Mugunwa completed the rout on the 59 minutes.Caps United replied through William Manondo on the 57 minute before Rodwell Chinyengetere reduced the arrears further in added time.Caps United Lloyd Chitembwe said he was disappointed with the result."This is a terrible disappointed result we made costly errors at the start of the match, this is a terrible result and a terrible defensive performance."We knew that we were going to lose one day, but the defeat has nothing to do with what was happening outside the football ground, we are going back to the drawing board," he saidManica Diamonds gaffer Johhanes Nhumwa said he happy with the win and praised Charles Teguru for his master-class."We played according to the plan, we watched Caps United previous matches and we knew where to hit them and Charges Teguru was in fine form and the players did well, although we lost focus later into the game," he said"On the issue of Lloyd Katongomara's red card this is just indiscipline and we don't tolerate that," he saidManica Diamonds are proving to be championship material as they continue to pick up points and yesterday's result underlined their intent.The home side started the match on a good note after Teguru received a through pass from Collin Dhuwa and scored to beat out of sorts Caps United goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.Manica Diamonds were all over the Caps United defence and Katongomara also received a through pass from Farai Mugunwa on the 18th minute and scored with a low shot from a close range.The home side maximised on the visitors panic mode and Collin Dhuwa made it three on the 24 minutes to send the home side into a frenzy.The match was well attended as supporters continued to pay until the second half.Gangling striker and former Buffaloes player Katongomara pounced on a lose ball to make it four on the 33th minute. In the second half Caps United showed some glimpse of hope with a much improved showing.Four minutes into the second half Musarurwa and Katongomara were red carded for fighting.Manondo reduced the areas for the visitors after receiving a through pass from Phenius Bhamusi on the 57th minute.Two minutes later Farai Mugunwa charged towards the opposition box beating a cluster of defenders before scoring powered home a grass cutter shot.Caps continued to pressurise the home side and Bhamusi hit the side netting on the 70th minute.