Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have given coach Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu the benefit of the doubt following a dismal start to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season with reports saying several crisis meetings were held last week to decide his future at the club.

This was after Highlanders lost to Bulawayo City 1-0 last weekend at Barbourfields Stadium and the coach is hoping to beat Tenax at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday to save his job.

Highlanders have won one game in five matches against WhaWha, with three defeats to Black Rhinos, Manica Diamonds and Bulawayo City and drew against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

They have garnered four points much to the chagrin of the multitudes of the Highlanders followers.

Quizzed on Highlanders' position on the coach, club acting chief executive officer Ronald Moyo said they were rallying behind the coach.

"The most important thing now is that Mandla Mpofu has a contract with Highlanders. What the club needs to do is to support him. That is the position as of now. We are supporting our coaches as much as we can," he said.

"The captain (Ariel Sibanda) mentioned that as a team, they have talked and are reviewing their performance. It happens with us where we try and see where best we can assist them to come up with results. The day he signed a contract with the club, he was given targets and those targets are to win matches and that position has not changed. The expectations are still the same — we want to win the league title," he said, adding that they would not rule out making changes to the coaching department if results remain elusive.

"We won't rule out that possibilities, but the fact is that they are still our coaches and we will continue giving them support. Decisions have to be made at some point. There is a committee to run this club and make decisions. In the event that such a decision is  to be made, it will be made in consultation with the board and communicated. For now, the truth is he (Mpofu) is still in charge, he needs all our support."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Bosso, #Coach, #Safe

Comments


Must Read

Russia/ Ukraine crisis is a manufactured one to sabotage ties

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa calls for SADC, AU action on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Maimane tells big brother SA to be tough on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

ZCTU will lobby for US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential Guard soldiers arrested in Beatrice gun robbery

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Khupe to attend Chamisa's Bulawayo rally

3 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Chamisa's CCC confronts Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zimbabwe defends decision to abstain from UN vote

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

US extends Zimbabwe sanctions after Russia/ Ukraine vote

3 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mwonzora seeks to block by-elections

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Police turn down teachers' bid to march to Parly

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

BCC gets $300m for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zec goes after whistleblowers

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

SA position on Zimbabwe exemption permit holders will trigger humanitarian crisis

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Candidates cry foul over electoral malpractices

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

US recalls official memo that hammered nations for being 'in Russia's camp'

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chamisa accused of trolling Mnangagwa to cause violence

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

2 brothers fatally assault meat vendor

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

No title deeds for illegal settlers: Minister

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman grabs ex-boyfriend by the balls

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Man dies after gulping sex concoction

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Witchcraft slurs as woman drags hubby's mistress to court

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Cop arrested for stealing handcuffs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chiwenga leads clean up exercise in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bosso players hold crisis meeting

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Disciplinary hearings for truant teachers start

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Building of Africa's biggest steel plant begins

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

$800 million boost as BCC resumes suspended road works

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Universities make $2 billion profits

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

CCC accedes to Zanu-PF supremacy?

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Violence perpetrators face full wrath of law

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZEC accredits 352 observers

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's star rally rolls into Mashonaland West

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Police seize mayoral car from ex-Gweru mayor

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Sanctions hurting even their sanction beggars

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold ore robbers appear in court

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Roads officials steal $21m tar drums

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fight against tick-borne diseases intensifies

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe explains abstaining anti-Russia UN vote

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Social media - A vehicle for change

9 hrs ago | 256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days