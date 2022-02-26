Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS have given coach Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu the benefit of the doubt following a dismal start to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season with reports saying several crisis meetings were held last week to decide his future at the club.This was after Highlanders lost to Bulawayo City 1-0 last weekend at Barbourfields Stadium and the coach is hoping to beat Tenax at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday to save his job.Highlanders have won one game in five matches against WhaWha, with three defeats to Black Rhinos, Manica Diamonds and Bulawayo City and drew against Ngezi Platinum Stars.They have garnered four points much to the chagrin of the multitudes of the Highlanders followers.Quizzed on Highlanders' position on the coach, club acting chief executive officer Ronald Moyo said they were rallying behind the coach."The most important thing now is that Mandla Mpofu has a contract with Highlanders. What the club needs to do is to support him. That is the position as of now. We are supporting our coaches as much as we can," he said."The captain (Ariel Sibanda) mentioned that as a team, they have talked and are reviewing their performance. It happens with us where we try and see where best we can assist them to come up with results. The day he signed a contract with the club, he was given targets and those targets are to win matches and that position has not changed. The expectations are still the same — we want to win the league title," he said, adding that they would not rule out making changes to the coaching department if results remain elusive."We won't rule out that possibilities, but the fact is that they are still our coaches and we will continue giving them support. Decisions have to be made at some point. There is a committee to run this club and make decisions. In the event that such a decision is to be made, it will be made in consultation with the board and communicated. For now, the truth is he (Mpofu) is still in charge, he needs all our support."