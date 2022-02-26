Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
GOVERNMENT has not yet put in place the "necessary administrative instruments" for the reopening of land borders almost three weeks after Cabinet gave the greenlight for resumption of normal business at all ports of entry.

Cabinet last month announced that it had resolved to reopen land borders as COVID-19 cases had gone down. It said travellers with negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests should be allowed to pass through the borders.

Land borders were closed in 2020 following a spike in COVID-19 cases, but remained open for cargo transport, returning citizens and other authorised persons.

Yesterday, Information ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana tweeted saying government was yet to put in place "administrative instruments" to ensure full reopening of borders.

"It has taken longer than necessary for a Cabinet decision for land borders to be opened to be effected. This has caused inconveniences to the travelling public. For that, we sincerely apologise. We have been assured that the necessary administrative instruments will soon be in place," Mangwana said.

Immigration officers at the Beitbridge Border Post, who spoke to NewsDay on condition of anonymity, said the confusion over reopening of borders had resulted in increased numbers of border jumpers.

Home Affairs deputy minister Ruth Maboyi referred questions to her boss  Kazembe Kazembe whose mobile phone rang unanswered.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
