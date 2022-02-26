Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

BCC gets $300m for roads rehab

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council says it has been allocated over $300 million for this year's road rehabilitation works by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara).

Town clerk Christopher Dube made the disclosure yesterday while updating residents on the city's emergency road rehabilitation programme (ERRP).

"The intervention seeks to improve storm water drainage, conduct premix overlay works, and reseal works as well as conduct reconstruction. The road rehabilitation works for the year 2022 are expected to be funded under the ERRP2, devolution and borrowing powers vote," Dube said.

"The ERRP2 allocation for the City of Bulawayo for the year 2022 is $338 232 414. The city intends to use 70% of the allocation on periodic maintenance that is reconstruction, overlays and reseals, while the remaining 30% will be used for routine maintenance (ie pothole patching, crack sealing and slurry sealing."

Dube said $442 million had been budgeted for roadworks.

He said in 2021, Bulawayo received $201 566 010 from Zinara.

"The planned funds disbursements from Zinara were the reseals to address surface defects and extend the residual life of the pavement by approximately five years and cost approximately US$10/m2. Overlays are done on roads that have no significant structural distresses. It extends the life of the pavement by approximately 10 years and costs approximately US$30/m2," he
said.

Dube said reconstruction would extend the life of the pavement by approximately 15-20 years with minor interventions and cost approximately US$60-70/m2.

"The City of Bulawayo's annual roads implementation programme for 2022 will focus on the preservation of roads, prioritising the central business district and public transport roads. The works will be conducted through inhouse teams and private contractors as and when the need arises," he said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Bcc, #Roads, #Rehab

Comments


Must Read

Russia/ Ukraine crisis is a manufactured one to sabotage ties

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa calls for SADC, AU action on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Maimane tells big brother SA to be tough on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

ZCTU will lobby for US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential Guard soldiers arrested in Beatrice gun robbery

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

Khupe to attend Chamisa's Bulawayo rally

3 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Chamisa's CCC confronts Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zimbabwe defends decision to abstain from UN vote

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

US extends Zimbabwe sanctions after Russia/ Ukraine vote

3 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mwonzora seeks to block by-elections

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

Police turn down teachers' bid to march to Parly

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zec goes after whistleblowers

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

SA position on Zimbabwe exemption permit holders will trigger humanitarian crisis

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Candidates cry foul over electoral malpractices

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

US recalls official memo that hammered nations for being 'in Russia's camp'

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chamisa accused of trolling Mnangagwa to cause violence

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

2 brothers fatally assault meat vendor

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

No title deeds for illegal settlers: Minister

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman grabs ex-boyfriend by the balls

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Man dies after gulping sex concoction

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Witchcraft slurs as woman drags hubby's mistress to court

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Cop arrested for stealing handcuffs

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chiwenga leads clean up exercise in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bosso players hold crisis meeting

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Disciplinary hearings for truant teachers start

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Building of Africa's biggest steel plant begins

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

$800 million boost as BCC resumes suspended road works

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Universities make $2 billion profits

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

CCC accedes to Zanu-PF supremacy?

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Violence perpetrators face full wrath of law

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZEC accredits 352 observers

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's star rally rolls into Mashonaland West

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Police seize mayoral car from ex-Gweru mayor

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Sanctions hurting even their sanction beggars

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold ore robbers appear in court

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Roads officials steal $21m tar drums

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fight against tick-borne diseases intensifies

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe explains abstaining anti-Russia UN vote

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Social media - A vehicle for change

9 hrs ago | 256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days