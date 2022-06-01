BREAKING: Highlanders FC employs Brazilian Baltemar Brito as new coach

Sports / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

Highlanders Football Club has announced that they have employed Brazilian former professional footballer who played as a central defender Baltemar Jose De Oliveira Brito as the new coach of the club's first team, taking over from coach Mandla Mpofu who recently parted ways with the club on mutual consent.The club said Brito will be in charge of the team up to December 2023."Brito is a UEFA Pro coaching license holder with vast experience, having worked as Jose Mourinho's assistant coach at FC Porto in Portugal, Chelsea in England, and Inter Milan in Italy."Brito has won two UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Cup, two English Premier League titles, two Portuguese League titles, two Italian Championships, and one FA cup among other cups in his coaching career. Brito comes with an assistant coach Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres from Portugal who is a holder of a UEFA B coaching licence."The entire structure of the current technical team will be announced in due course. We wish the coaches the best of luck." The club said. 'According to Wikipedia Brito who also specialised in audio-visual work to prepare the team for matches was apointed on 5 June 2010, as head coach at C.F. Os Belenenses in the Portuguese second level but was sacked the following month before the season had even started.