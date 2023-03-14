Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Zimbabwe's Jefferies lands full season NorthWest AMR drive following shootout

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Axcil Jefferies has been confirmed as the final driver in NorthWest AMR's lineup for the FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwean, who tested the team's Aston Martin Vantage GTE alongside Thomas Merrill in last weekend's Prologue pre-season test at Sebring International Raceway, joins the previously confirmed Paul Dalla Lana and Nicki Thiim in the GTE-Am squad.

Both Jefferies and Merrill were nearly equal on best laps during the two-day test, with both setting times in the high 2:00-range.

It will mark the Silver-rated driver's first full WEC campaign after making his series debut in a Porsche 911 RSR-19 in 2021.

He went on to test the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R in last year's Bahrain Rookie Test, although that seat went to Nico Varrone.

In a post on Instagram, Jefferies said: "Honored and proud to announce that I will be driving for NorthWest AMR in the Aston Martin GTE competing in the World Endurance Championship alongside Paul Dalla Lana and Nicki Thiim.

"Still pinching myself that we will be going to Le Mans this year."

Source - sportscar365

Must Read

Zanu-PF heavies battle for Bulilima seat

58 mins ago | 105 Views

'Army deserter' blocked from contesting Zanu-PF primaries

59 mins ago | 106 Views

ZBC gets license for new TV channel

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Sikhala refuses to speak in court

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe's airports to be assessed by international aviation team

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwean serial killer slapped with eight life sentences

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Jitters over Al Jazeera exposé telling

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Fresh storm brews over Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Chamisa's CCC holds 'go home to vote' rally in SA

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chivayo's US$5,6m fraud case collapses

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

'More Zimbabwean men dying than women'

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Motorist demands US$132 fine refund from CCC led council

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa extends Makamure probe by 6 months

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Ex-CiZC boss summoned 5 years after alleged crime

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Retired Colonel Ndlovu declared provincial hero

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa led HCC bows down to pressure from motorists

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Residents fume over substandard NBS houses

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Stadia crisis hits Harare

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Imports only occupy 20% shelf space in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen actor making waves in Australia

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 75% internet penetration

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo diarrhoea cases decrease

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Youth blend in Zanu-PF candidates excites observers

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Robber found dead near hospital

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zanu-PF vetting of candidates process in full swing

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Beitbridge ready for Zimbabwe Exemption Permit returnees

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe sets up municipal courts for by-law offences

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Beatrice hospital gets oxygen concentrators

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo to crackdown on Vendors4ED

14 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Chiwenga not bothered by US sanctions

15 hrs ago | 988 Views

South African based Mozambican Herman Mashaba threatens terror on Zimbabwean officials

15 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Siqokoqela Mphoko searches for 'mother'

15 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zanu-PF candidates told not to hold campaigns yet

15 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for chiefs conference

15 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF continues to maintain its grip in rural communities - report

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

Why, I, as a ZANU PF supporter likes Nelson Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 689 Views

Supporting someone merely because he can remove Mnangagwa is dangerous for Zimbabwe!

17 hrs ago | 669 Views

The curse of being a security guard in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Kazembe Kazembe, Musarara smoke peace pipe

17 hrs ago | 619 Views

Botswana mulls scrapping passport requirement with Zimbabwe

14 Mar 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1869 Views

Mnangagwa must reign in his son in-law, says football fans

14 Mar 2023 at 05:48hrs | 4838 Views

Zanu-PF, CCC cross swords over Bulawayo decay

13 Mar 2023 at 22:04hrs | 1487 Views

Zanu-PF Young Turks plot surprises

13 Mar 2023 at 22:04hrs | 1845 Views

Gwanda villagers take on Zesa

13 Mar 2023 at 22:02hrs | 803 Views

Is White monopoly capital turning against its own in SA?

13 Mar 2023 at 22:02hrs | 1496 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek acquitted of defrauding ZPC

13 Mar 2023 at 21:45hrs | 961 Views

Missing toddler found dead

13 Mar 2023 at 18:55hrs | 1879 Views

LISTEN: ZANU-PF MP in forex scam, implicates RBZ

13 Mar 2023 at 16:37hrs | 5956 Views

EU diplomats brand Chamisa a dictator over failure to hold primary elections

13 Mar 2023 at 14:44hrs | 3374 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days