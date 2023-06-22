Could this be the next great African golfer? Meet Zuwa Luwo

Sports / Local

by Nkululeko Nkomo

In the world of golf, where seasoned professionals spend years honing their skills, one young prodigy has taken the sport by storm almost straight out the womb! Meet Zuwa Luwo, a 8-year-old golf sensation living in South Africa. The primary school golfer is steadily crafting a junior career for himself with exceptional talent on the continent's courses.Zuwa's journey began at the tender age of 5 during the Covid-19 pandemic. With school being online and play dates out of the question, he used to accompany his father to their local driving range to hit some balls. While the trips to the range were originally a fun way to keep him entertained at the height of lockdown, it quickly became evident that Zuwa possessed an innate talent for the sport. His unrefined but natural swing was spotted by PGA pro Leigh-Jane Middleton who encouraged his parents to bring him for professional training.Surprised but eager to give him a shot, Zuwa's parents took the pro's advice and enrolled him in a long term athlete development golf program at the Bryanston Country Club. It was there that the likes of Zimbabwean professional golfer. Dean Nysschen helped him sharpen his craft.Fast forward two years and despite being in the genesis of his career, Zuwa has already racked up some impressive results. He won the US Kids Golf - Gauteng Local Tour Summer Season for 2022 as champion for Boys 7 division. He also has won several SA Kids Golf tournaments and came third in the last Junior Africa Challenge that featured junior golfers from the continent and abroad.Most recently Zuwa qualified for the US Kids Golf World Championship, the pinnacle of junior golf held in North Carolina, USA. And along with a host of other international invitations, the pint-sized prodigy is ready to explore the global stage.With his unwavering commitment to honing his skills, Zuwa is now under the tutalge of renowned junior golf coach, Byron Nel. He splits his time between his home club, Bryanston Country Club and his coach's academy at Country Club Johannesburg.Off the course, Zuwa remains a regular little boy enjoy all that life has to offer the grade 2 student. He enjoys swimming, playing hide & seek with his little brothers and doing his best Michael Jackson impersonation when he gets time in front of the TV.In a sport often associated with experience and maturity, Zuwa Luwo is gradually following in the giant footsteps of other legendary golfers like Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy who also picked up clubs at a tender age. And while his parents are just happy for him to be a kid enjoying life's experiences, the writing seems clear in the bunker sand, we just might have a future champion on our hands.Time will tell.