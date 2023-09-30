Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

In an invitational match commemorating Botswana's Independence Day celebrations, Zimbabwe and Botswana faced off, resulting in a penalty shootout victory for Botswana after a 1-1 draw in regular time.Both teams featured squads comprised primarily of locally-based players. The game marked the debut of coach Baltemar Brito, who had been appointed just the previous week.The match provided entertainment from start to finish. The hosts initially dominated possession in the early stages but failed to create any clear-cut chances. Zimbabwe gradually asserted control as the game progressed, particularly around the 15-minute mark.Walter Musona had a fantastic opportunity in the 13th minute, but his header narrowly missed the target, grazing the outside of the crossbar. Godknows Murwira followed up with a threatening shot that went wide, and Obriel Chirinda also took a shot at goal that missed its mark.It wasn't until the 43rd minute that Botswana came close to Zimbabwe's goal, but Olebogeng Ramotse squandered his chance with only the keeper to beat.The second half began cautiously and only picked up after the first ten minutes. Following a brief period of both teams sizing each other up, Zimbabwe broke the deadlock in the 67th minute with Chirinda's long-range thunderbolt. However, Botswana responded swiftly, with Lemogang Maswena equalizing just two minutes later.Tino Benza had an opportunity to secure victory for the visitors later in the game but was brilliantly denied by the opposing goalkeeper.Ultimately, the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate, and Botswana triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout.