Lyon looking to sell Kadewere

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FRENCH top-flight league side Olympique Lyon have reportedly identified a replacement for Zimbabwean striker Tino Kadewere as they look to make room for out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain young forward Hugo Ekitiké.

Lyon have struggled in the league race occupying the bottom place for the better part of the season so far and have already used four different coaches in a bid to change the club's plummeting fortunes.

The club recently climbed out of the relegation zone after putting together three consecutive wins heading into the festive season break thanks to caretaker coach Pierre Sage.

In 15th place after 17 matches, Lyon have just 16 points and have also found the net 16 times with their forwards struggling for goals.

And with the midseason transfer window opening next week Lyon will be looking to reinforce the attack and also release some of the underperforming forwards.

Kadewere, who was linked with a move away from Lyon during the summer has struggled for game time so far this season having featured in 11 league appearances with just two starts and nine from the substitute's bench.

In one of the starts against PSG, he was hurled out at the break while he lasted 65 minutes against Lille. but what is most worrying is the fact that the Zimbabwean has failed to contribute anything in terms of goals and assists.

According to L'Équipe, Lyon have already joined the race to sign Ekitike and are looking to offload Kadewere and Bissau-Guinean winger Mama Baldé.

"Newcastle United are interested in the France youth international, as are Olympique Lyonnais. "However, given the former's interest, the latter may find it difficult to pull off a move.

"Lyon are looking to make room for the arrival of an attacker by selling some of their offensive players. Sinaly Diomandé is free to leave the club, as are Tino Kadewere and Mama Baldé," said the French publication.

Kadewere has endured a torrid time at the club in the last two seasons after a promising debut season three years ago following a 12 million Euro move from Le Havre.

His value has plummeted to 2.5 million euros according to Transfer Markt

In the summer Kadwere was linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Montpellier.

Source - The Standard
