Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Bunjira Jnr gets Warriors select call-up

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
CAPS United winger Alois Junior Bunjira has been called up to the Warriors select squad for an exhibition match against the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) team at Rufaro Stadium. This match was organized after Zambia, initially scheduled to play against ZDF to commemorate Zimbabwe's Defence Forces Day, pulled out for unspecified reasons.

Bunjira, the 20-year-old son of Caps United legend Alois, is enjoying a breakout season with CAPS United, impressing on the right wing. Another notable inclusion in the squad is 20-year-old Anotidaishe Gwatidzo of Yadah FC, who has been a standout left-back this season.

Other debutants include Herentals' Blessing Kagudu, Miguel Fieldman of Bulawayo Chiefs, and Allan Chapinduka of TelOne. The squad also features senior players like goalkeeper Bernard Donovan, Andrew Mbeba, Godknows Murwira, Brian Banda, Walter Musona, and joint league top scorers William Manondo and Tymon Machope.

The Warriors select team will be coached by Zifa technical director Jethro Hunidzarira, with assistance from Jacob Chawungama. The ZDF team, coached by Steven Mapepa and comprised of players from uniformed forces teams like Black Rhinos, Tongogara, and Chapungu, will be captained by former Dynamos striker Allan Tavarwisa.
Warriors select squad

Goalkeepers: B Donovan (Chicken Inn), R Muza (Highlanders)

Defenders: A Mbeba (Highlanders), F Banda (Manica Diamonds), G Murwira (Caps United), B Kagudu (Herentals), M Fieldman (Bulawayo Chiefs), I Mauchi (Simba Bhora), A Chapinduka (TelOne), A Gwatidzo (Yadah)

Midfielders: B Banda, J Mutudza (F Platinum), M Mushore (Highlanders), W Musona (Simba Bhora), M Tapera (Manica Diamonds), K Mureremba, AJ Bunjira (Caps United), C Mleya (Zpc Kariba), M Charamba (Chicken Inn)

Strikers: T Machope (Simba Bhora), W Manondo (Caps United), W Mapuya (GreenFuel).

ZDF select squad

Black Rhinos: M Mushangwe, L gonese, V Katsande, P Mutasa, T Mchisa, K Nyakudanga, M Mahodobi

Chapungu: E Watson, A Tavarwisa, L Bernard, C Gwaze, P Sibanda, C Mativenga, P Chamunorwa, E Chitauro (Yadah on loan from Chapungu)

Tongogara: C Kesa, S Mhaka, P Mwanza



Source - newsday
More on: #Bunjira, #ZDSF, #Warriors

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Mnangagwa honours truck driver

26 mins ago | 11 Views

US ally pulls out of Zimbabwe match amid diplomatic tiff

28 mins ago | 36 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi's beef with Zimbabwe resurfaces

29 mins ago | 30 Views

'African lion faces extinction'

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa wants a political settlement

33 mins ago | 41 Views

6 killed in Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway accident

34 mins ago | 53 Views

Awareness of responsible gambling in Zimbabwe's community

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Soldiers blamed for provoking the fatal shooting of 3

15 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to take for granted the freedom they enjoy today

15 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF violence changes Gutu man's life forever

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

'Zimbabweans should be free to demonstrate at SADC Summit'

16 hrs ago | 956 Views

CIOs hound Mnangagwa challenger

17 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Mnangagwa honours Black Umfolosi

17 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Zimbabwean parents beg US diplomat for apology killing their child

17 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia border jumping spikes

17 hrs ago | 319 Views

Body found with missing head

18 hrs ago | 429 Views

'Sadc protecting wrong leaders'

18 hrs ago | 268 Views

Lawyer haunted by 2019 fraud case

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sanyatwe embroiled in Nyanga chieftainship wrangle

18 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF is not Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zec voter registration raises dust

18 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa rallies Zimbabweans ahead of Harare Sadc summit

11 Aug 2024 at 18:42hrs | 2434 Views

'Ngarivhume was plotting protest'

11 Aug 2024 at 18:42hrs | 1249 Views

CCC plots August 17 mass protests

11 Aug 2024 at 18:41hrs | 1688 Views

Chamisa responds to Malema

11 Aug 2024 at 18:40hrs | 2864 Views

SADC Summit derails Ngarivhume bail proceedings

11 Aug 2024 at 18:39hrs | 445 Views

US funded NGOs blame SADC

11 Aug 2024 at 18:39hrs | 2193 Views

BCC under fire for not reviewing colonial era by-laws

11 Aug 2024 at 18:38hrs | 1036 Views

Bosso fans cheer Dembare draw

11 Aug 2024 at 18:38hrs | 294 Views

Luphahla joins Dembare

11 Aug 2024 at 18:37hrs | 364 Views

Bulawayo hospitality sector, 'best in Zimbabwe'

11 Aug 2024 at 18:33hrs | 273 Views

Boost for ZiG as gold deliveries soar

11 Aug 2024 at 18:33hrs | 281 Views

Govt to assist Chikozho bus accident victims

11 Aug 2024 at 18:31hrs | 365 Views

Zanu-PF official in trouble for stealing timber

11 Aug 2024 at 18:30hrs | 179 Views

Mohadi calls for peace

11 Aug 2024 at 18:28hrs | 122 Views

Politics of sympathetic pregnancies

11 Aug 2024 at 18:27hrs | 70 Views

Zimbabwe enhances nurses' certificates security features

11 Aug 2024 at 18:25hrs | 168 Views

How smartphones have changed gaming

11 Aug 2024 at 11:33hrs | 106 Views

Matibiri guarantees children's maximum security; interfaces during ZAS

11 Aug 2024 at 10:35hrs | 651 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with stolen SA Parliamentarian car

10 Aug 2024 at 21:35hrs | 1104 Views

Suspected human remains found at Scott Sakupwanya offices

10 Aug 2024 at 21:32hrs | 1548 Views

Soldier shoots CIO, self and two others over a girlfriend

10 Aug 2024 at 15:43hrs | 3777 Views

Man bashes cheating wife with an axe handle

10 Aug 2024 at 15:40hrs | 1241 Views

Can aspartame in soft drinks cause cancer?

10 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 739 Views

Birds of a feather flock together

10 Aug 2024 at 07:43hrs | 1162 Views

Mnangagwa has managed to make Zimbabweans hate SADC!

09 Aug 2024 at 12:37hrs | 1470 Views

ZimPF condemns Mnangagwa govt's tyrannical actions, calls for an end to harassment and torture

09 Aug 2024 at 12:33hrs | 748 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor frog marches lecturers to SADC Summit clean-up campaigns

09 Aug 2024 at 12:22hrs | 2329 Views

Zanu-PF questions Malema's political credibility

09 Aug 2024 at 10:06hrs | 1222 Views