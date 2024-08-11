Bunjira Jnr gets Warriors select call-up

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

CAPS United winger Alois Junior Bunjira has been called up to the Warriors select squad for an exhibition match against the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) team at Rufaro Stadium. This match was organized after Zambia, initially scheduled to play against ZDF to commemorate Zimbabwe's Defence Forces Day, pulled out for unspecified reasons.Bunjira, the 20-year-old son of Caps United legend Alois, is enjoying a breakout season with CAPS United, impressing on the right wing. Another notable inclusion in the squad is 20-year-old Anotidaishe Gwatidzo of Yadah FC, who has been a standout left-back this season.Other debutants include Herentals' Blessing Kagudu, Miguel Fieldman of Bulawayo Chiefs, and Allan Chapinduka of TelOne. The squad also features senior players like goalkeeper Bernard Donovan, Andrew Mbeba, Godknows Murwira, Brian Banda, Walter Musona, and joint league top scorers William Manondo and Tymon Machope.The Warriors select team will be coached by Zifa technical director Jethro Hunidzarira, with assistance from Jacob Chawungama. The ZDF team, coached by Steven Mapepa and comprised of players from uniformed forces teams like Black Rhinos, Tongogara, and Chapungu, will be captained by former Dynamos striker Allan Tavarwisa.Warriors select squadGoalkeepers: B Donovan (Chicken Inn), R Muza (Highlanders)Defenders: A Mbeba (Highlanders), F Banda (Manica Diamonds), G Murwira (Caps United), B Kagudu (Herentals), M Fieldman (Bulawayo Chiefs), I Mauchi (Simba Bhora), A Chapinduka (TelOne), A Gwatidzo (Yadah)Midfielders: B Banda, J Mutudza (F Platinum), M Mushore (Highlanders), W Musona (Simba Bhora), M Tapera (Manica Diamonds), K Mureremba, AJ Bunjira (Caps United), C Mleya (Zpc Kariba), M Charamba (Chicken Inn)Strikers: T Machope (Simba Bhora), W Manondo (Caps United), W Mapuya (GreenFuel).ZDF select squadBlack Rhinos: M Mushangwe, L gonese, V Katsande, P Mutasa, T Mchisa, K Nyakudanga, M MahodobiChapungu: E Watson, A Tavarwisa, L Bernard, C Gwaze, P Sibanda, C Mativenga, P Chamunorwa, E Chitauro (Yadah on loan from Chapungu)Tongogara: C Kesa, S Mhaka, P Mwanza