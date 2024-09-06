Warriors begin Afcon qualifiers campaign with goalless draw against Kenya

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe 0 - 0 KenyaIn their 2025 AFCON Qualifiers Group J opener on Friday, the Zimbabwe national team secured a goalless draw against Kenya.The match, marking the debut of Warriors coach Michael Nees, was held at Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Kenya.The game started cautiously, with both teams struggling to create significant opportunities.Zimbabwe managed to breach Kenya's defense but lacked the finishing touch. Conversely, Kenya posed minimal threat and were forced to play defensively during the first 15 minutes.An injury to Kenyan defender Alphonce Omija in the 22nd minute led to an early substitution, but Kenya remained composed and withstood several attacks from Zimbabwe, particularly from Jordan Zemura and Prince Dube as the first half drew to a close.The second half saw limited action in front of goal. Zimbabwe's best chances came from Khama Billiat and Marshall Munetsi shortly after the hour mark. Kenya, meanwhile, failed to register a shot on target until a late attempt that was saved by Washington Arubi.The match concluded in a 0-0 stalemate, with both teams sharing the points.