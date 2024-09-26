Latest News Editor's Choice


Dynamos crash out of Caf Confederation cup on penalties

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean football giants, Dynamos, were heartbreakingly eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday, after losing 3–1 on penalties to Botswana's Orapa United at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium. The defeat came after the tie ended 1–1 on aggregate, with both legs of the preliminary round held at the same venue.

Dynamos, also known as DeMbare, had secured a 1–0 victory in the first leg, which was technically their away match. However, they were unable to capitalize on the advantage, losing the second leg by the same scoreline. The match then proceeded to penalties, where Orapa United triumphed, sending the Glamour Boys out of the competition.

Speaking after the match, Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe lamented missed opportunities and the challenge of playing both legs away from home due to Zimbabwe's lack of Fifa/Caf-certified stadiums.

"So at the end of the day, we have ourselves to blame," Chigowe said. "But also, we played both matches away from home. That's a big disadvantage. We played in the lion's den twice and we lost. If we had played one of the matches at home, I am sure the outcome would have been different."

Zimbabwe's stadium crisis forced Dynamos to play both legs in Botswana. The country currently does not have any Caf-approved stadiums due to ongoing renovations and failure to meet international standards. Dynamos had previously chosen Botswana as their home venue, a decision that worked in their favor when they defeated Zesco United of Zambia in the first preliminary round. However, the strategy backfired against Orapa United.

The setback denied Dynamos a place in the lucrative group stages of the competition, which would have come with a US$400,000 payout and significant exposure for Zimbabwean football, particularly following the country's return from a two-year Fifa suspension.

Zimbabwe's stadium crisis continues to affect both local teams and the national side. The National Sports Stadium (NSS) has been undergoing slow renovations, with Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube revealing last week that only US$3.8 million of the allocated US$25 million budget had been paid to contractors, casting doubt on whether the work will be completed by the year's end.

Other major venues, such as Rufaro Stadium in Harare and Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, also remain uncertified by Caf. Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has promised further renovations at Rufaro, but no timeline has been set, and it remains unclear if the upgrades will meet international standards.

As a result, Zimbabwean teams like Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars, as well as the national team, The Warriors, may be forced to continue playing their home fixtures abroad for the foreseeable future, impacting their chances in international competitions.

Source - newsday

