'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

The controversially selected Zimbabwe national football team, the Warriors, have arrived in Durban, South Africa, ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Benin on March 20. The match, set to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium, marks a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe’s quest to remain in contention for a spot at the expanded global tournament.A contingent of locally based players departed Zimbabwe on Sunday, including experienced stars such as Khama Billiat, Mthokozisi Msebe, Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira, Tymon Machepe, Walter Musona, Isheanesu Mauchi of Simba Bhora, MWOS goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, and Dynamos captain Emmanuel Jalai. The team will be joined by foreign-based players on Tuesday before heading to Uyo, Nigeria, for their second qualifier against the Super Eagles on March 24.In a blow to the Warriors, captain Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out after suffering a recurrence of his calf injury over the weekend. Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder Richard Hachiro has been called up as his replacement. However, the return of former skipper Knowledge Musona has provided a much-needed boost to the squad."We are excited to have Knowledge back in the team, and we believe his experience and skill will be crucial in our quest to qualify for the World Cup. We know it will not be easy, but we are confident that we can get the results we need to stay in contention," Warriors midfielder Khama Billiat said.Zimbabwe currently sits at the bottom of Group C in the World Cup qualifying campaign. The Warriors were last in competitive action in November 2023, when they secured qualification for the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place in Morocco.With the team now in Durban and preparing for their must-win clash against Benin, the focus will be on securing maximum points before their daunting trip to face Nigeria.