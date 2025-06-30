Latest News Editor's Choice


MWOS edge Highlanders to regain top spot

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 08:55hrs | Views
MWOS FC solidified their grip at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) with a crucial 1-0 victory over Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

A decisive 87th-minute goal from Salif Cheya handed Lloyd Mutasa's side all three points in a tightly contested encounter, pushing them to 37 points-one ahead of second-placed Simba Bhora.

The win proved vital for MWOS after Simba Bhora were held to a 1-1 draw by defending champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

The result at Barbourfields deepened Highlanders' frustrations as their campaign continues to be marred by inconsistency.

Meanwhile, at Rufaro Stadium, Rodwell Dhlakama's debut match in charge of Green Fuel ended in a goalless draw against CAPS United.

The point was a morale booster for Green Fuel, especially after last week's 4-0 thumping by Triangle United. Dhlakama, who was appointed on Wednesday, praised his players' response under pressure.

"For me, it's a massive result. The confidence of the boys had gone down after last week's heavy defeat to Triangle. So, a draw against a big team like CAPS United will boost the morale," he said post-match.

CAPS United coach Ian Bakala, however, expressed disappointment with his team's performance.

"We did not perform the way we wanted, but a point is much better looking at where we are. So, for now we just have to take this and focus on the coming game," Bakala said.

Following the stalemate, CAPS United moved to 11th on the log with 20 points-level with Green Fuel, who sit 12th due to goal difference.

At Gibbo Stadium, relegation battlers Triangle FC fought to a goalless draw against Scottland FC. The result allowed Triangle to leapfrog Yadah FC into 15th place with 17 points-nine ahead of bottom-placed Kwekwe United.

The race for survival remains tight at the bottom of the table, while the title race is heating up at the top, with MWOS and Simba Bhora neck and neck as the season enters a critical phase.

Castle Lager Premeir Soccer League Results Matchday 18

Saturday

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Dynamos
FC Platinum 1-1 Simba Bhora
Ngezi Platinum 5-2 Kwekwe United
TelOne 0-0 Herentals
Yadah 1-0 Manica Diamonds
Bikita Minerals 1-0 Chicken Inn

Sunday

Highlanders 0-1 MWOS
CAPS United 0-0 Greenfuel
Triangle United 0-0 Scottland.

Source - NewZimbabwe
