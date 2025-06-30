Harare mulls 24-hour paid parking in CBD

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Motorists in Harare could soon be required to pay for parking 24 hours a day, as city authorities explore the possibility of extending the enforcement of parking fees beyond the current 8am to 4pm window.Although the proposal is still in its early stages, sources within the Harare City Council confirmed that discussions are underway to introduce round-the-clock paid parking within the Central Business District (CBD), a move that would more than triple the current enforcement hours from 8 to 24.Currently, parking fees in Harare are only enforced during business hours, but city officials believe the CBD remains active well beyond 4pm and should be regulated accordingly."This will not only cover parking but will also require our municipal officers to remain on duty throughout the night," a city official told this publication."The city does not stop functioning after 5pm. There are a lot of activities happening during the night, and we feel that municipal officers should be present and enforcing regulations, including parking, during that period."The proposed changes are being driven in part by concerns over worsening traffic congestion in the CBD and the need for more consistent enforcement of parking regulations at all times."If you look at the parking bays being used after hours, there's currently no enforcement, but that's still city property, and it is our responsibility to manage it," the source added.Efforts to get an official comment from Harare City Council spokesperson Stan Gama were unsuccessful last night.The source emphasized that the idea is still under discussion and no final decision has been made."It's important to highlight that all this is at a preliminary stage, and it will not happen overnight-if it happens at all," they said.The idea of 24/7 paid parking is not unprecedented. Several cities globally have implemented similar policies. For instance, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, some parking facilities charge around the clock, while Cocoa Beach, Florida enforces paid parking from 7am to 9pm. In Paris, France, paid street parking is enforced between 9am and 8pm.If Harare adopts the move, it would become one of the few African cities with a 24-hour paid parking system-potentially sparking debate among residents over feasibility, safety, and fairness.