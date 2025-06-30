Prosecutors arrested in US$500 bribe scandal

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Two prosecutors employed by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) have been arrested for allegedly demanding a US$500 bribe from a traditional healer in a shocking abuse-of-office scandal that has rocked the legal fraternity.Takunda Chinakidzo Muzenda (30) and Marlon Makamba (23) were arrested last week in Rusape during a sting operation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). The pair is accused of soliciting bribes from 40-year-old sangoma Freddy Dhonsa in a bid to derail criminal charges he was facing.Muzenda, a law graduate from Northwest University in South Africa, and Makamba appeared before Mutare magistrate Anniah Ndiraya charged with criminal abuse of office under Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].They were each granted US$300 bail and ordered to report to Rusape Central Police Station every Friday, reside at their given addresses, and avoid contact with State witnesses. The matter was remanded to July 11 for routine proceedings.The court heard that Muzenda and Makamba used their positions to manipulate legal processes in exchange for bribes. According to the State, Dhonsa's wife initially approached a police officer, Detective Constable Moyo, who allegedly connected her with Makamba. He then demanded US$250 to have Dhonsa's case converted to a summons, though only US$189 was paid.Makamba allegedly continued to solicit various payments through EcoCash and in cash via Rindai Mukonya, the manager of Joe's Place in Rusape.The situation escalated on June 17 when Muzenda allegedly summoned Dhonsa and demanded US$500-US$300 purportedly to bribe the magistrate and US$200 to destroy the docket. Dhonsa paid US$300 upfront and later US$100, believing his legal woes were over.However, on June 24, a warrant of arrest was issued against Dhonsa. Upon confronting Muzenda in the presence of his lawyer, the prosecutor offered no credible explanation and later promised to refund the money.Realising he had been deceived, Dhonsa reported the incident to ZACC. The next day, a trap was set. Dhonsa contacted Muzenda and claimed he had secured the remaining US$100. Muzenda directed him to Joe's Place, where he arrived in the company of Makamba.ZACC officers, monitoring the operation, witnessed Dhonsa hand over marked US$100 notes to Muzenda. The officers swooped in, arresting Muzenda on the spot and recovering the cash. Makamba was apprehended inside the bar moments later.Prosecutor Tawananyasha Muwura, representing the State, said the case highlights the corrosive effect of corruption within the justice system."The accused persons, who are public prosecutors, leveraged their roles within the justice system to extort money from a complainant in exchange for preferential treatment. This conduct compromises the integrity of our courts and justice delivery," she said."These arrests are a clear reminder that no one is above the law, and prosecutors must uphold the highest standards of integrity."The arrests have sent shockwaves through the NPAZ, with legal professionals expressing concern over the growing trend of corruption among junior officers.The accused are being represented by Takunda Musara of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners.