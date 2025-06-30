6 employees arrested after robbing manager in salary dispute

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Six former employees of Ryagri Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd have been arrested after allegedly assaulting their manager and stealing US$10,000 in a violent dispute over unpaid salaries.The incident occurred last week around 11am at the company's premises in Southerton, Harare.The suspects - Stella Kahari (25), an administrator; Anele Moyo (25), a translator; Kudakwashe Zhakata (30), a salesman; Nigel Willie (27), a salesman; Jeffrey Wenhira (41); and Delight Gumula (27) - were taken into custody following the attack on company manager Ni Hong.According to Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the six stormed the premises demanding payment of outstanding wages. They were informed that their former supervisor, a Chinese national who allegedly handled salary disbursements, had since relocated to Botswana.Unconvinced, the group reportedly turned their frustration on Ni Hong, whom they physically attacked before forcibly taking US$10,000 he had in his pockets."Police arrested six people at a company in Southerton for robbery. The suspects are former employees of the complainant. The six accused persons approached the complainant demanding their salary arrears and they were directed to their previous manager, a Chinese national, who has since relocated to Botswana," said Inspector Chakanza."The accused persons did not accept that and they manhandled the complainant and took cash amounting to US$10,000 which was in his pockets and went away."Following a swift police investigation, US$3,775 of the stolen money was recovered from the suspects. Authorities say investigations are still underway to locate the remaining funds and to determine if more individuals were involved.The six are expected to appear in court soon on robbery charges.The incident has raised concerns over the growing number of salary-related labour disputes turning violent, with calls for employers and employees to resolve such matters through proper legal channels.