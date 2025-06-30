Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

6 employees arrested after robbing manager in salary dispute

by Staff reporter
30 Jun 2025 at 09:00hrs | Views
Six former employees of Ryagri Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd have been arrested after allegedly assaulting their manager and stealing US$10,000 in a violent dispute over unpaid salaries.

The incident occurred last week around 11am at the company's premises in Southerton, Harare.

The suspects - Stella Kahari (25), an administrator; Anele Moyo (25), a translator; Kudakwashe Zhakata (30), a salesman; Nigel Willie (27), a salesman; Jeffrey Wenhira (41); and Delight Gumula (27) - were taken into custody following the attack on company manager Ni Hong.

According to Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the six stormed the premises demanding payment of outstanding wages. They were informed that their former supervisor, a Chinese national who allegedly handled salary disbursements, had since relocated to Botswana.

Unconvinced, the group reportedly turned their frustration on Ni Hong, whom they physically attacked before forcibly taking US$10,000 he had in his pockets.

"Police arrested six people at a company in Southerton for robbery. The suspects are former employees of the complainant. The six accused persons approached the complainant demanding their salary arrears and they were directed to their previous manager, a Chinese national, who has since relocated to Botswana," said Inspector Chakanza.

"The accused persons did not accept that and they manhandled the complainant and took cash amounting to US$10,000 which was in his pockets and went away."

Following a swift police investigation, US$3,775 of the stolen money was recovered from the suspects. Authorities say investigations are still underway to locate the remaining funds and to determine if more individuals were involved.

The six are expected to appear in court soon on robbery charges.

The incident has raised concerns over the growing number of salary-related labour disputes turning violent, with calls for employers and employees to resolve such matters through proper legal channels.

Source - H-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

52 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

6 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

18 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

22 hrs ago | 339 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 354 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2593 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 651 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 995 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 884 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 266 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1378 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 586 Views