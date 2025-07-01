Latest News Editor's Choice


Nyoni signs new deal with Liverpool FC

by Staff reporter
01 Jul 2025
Highly-rated midfielder Trey Nyoni has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC, extending his stay at Anfield just days after turning 18.

Nyoni, who joined the Reds from Leicester City in September 2023, has rapidly progressed through the ranks and was rewarded with a fresh deal after an impressive breakout season. The England U20 international featured for Liverpool's senior, U21, U19 and U18 sides during the 2024–25 campaign and has already made six first-team appearances.

He made history in February 2024 when he came off the bench during an FA Cup win over Southampton at the age of 16 years and 243 days — making him the fourth-youngest player to debut for the club. His meteoric rise continued when he appeared in a UEFA Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven at just 17 years and 213 days old, becoming Liverpool's youngest-ever player in European competition.

Speaking after signing his new deal at the AXA Training Centre, a delighted Nyoni said: "It means a lot, obviously supporting the club from young as well. So, it's a great feeling. But now I have to go out and show why I've earned this contract."

"I think it's just step by step, day by day, just becoming better every day, just improving as a player. I'm still young, there's a lot of improvement. That's the most important thing. I just have to repay them in that way."

Nyoni has quickly earned the trust of new head coach Arne Slot, who included him in five senior matches last season. His vision, composure, and maturity beyond his years have seen him tipped as one of the most promising talents in English football.

As Liverpool prepares for the 2025–26 season, fans will be eager to see more of Nyoni as he continues to develop into a future star at Anfield.

