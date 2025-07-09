Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso hopeful over Chihweta

by Staff reporter
Highlanders attacking midfielder Mafios "Junior" Chihweta faces a late fitness test ahead of their crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against GreenFuel at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Bosso playmaker resumed full training this week after a spell on the sidelines, and his availability will be determined closer to match day, according to interim coach Try Ncube.

"Chihweta is back in training and should be available for Sunday," said Ncube. "Everyone is rearing to go besides Nigel Muvuti and Achford Faira who did not train because of injury."

With the Bulawayo giants aiming to maintain pressure at the top of the table, Ncube expressed optimism about the squad's readiness for the weekend encounter.

"The mood in camp is good and we expect to go out there and get maximum points," he added.

Highlanders will be hoping to bounce back from recent dropped points as they face a determined GreenFuel side battling to climb the table. The return of Chihweta, if cleared, could provide a much-needed creative boost in the midfield.

Saturday

Herentals v Simba Bhora (Rufaro), TelOne v Dynamos ( Ascot), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds ( Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Yadah Stars v MWOS (Heart), Bikita Minerals v Kwekwe (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Scottland ( Baobab)

Sunday
Highlanders v Greenfuel (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Triangle (Rufaro)

Source - the chronicle
