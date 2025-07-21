ZIFA unveils new warriors jersey

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the winner of its national design competition for the new Warriors jersey, with local designer Gallant claiming the top prize.The competition, which was launched earlier this year, invited creative minds from across the country to submit innovative designs that reflect the national team's identity, pride, and footballing heritage. After a rigorous selection process, ZIFA confirmed that Gallant's design stood out for its modern appeal, cultural symbolism, and strong alignment with the Warriors' brand.In a statement, one of the officials said the new kit captures the spirit of Zimbabwean football and the aspirations of the Warriors ahead of upcoming international assignments."This jersey represents more than just colours on fabric; it symbolizes our unity, resilience, and passion as a footballing nation," said the official. "We commend Gallant for producing a design that blends tradition with modern aesthetics, and we believe our players and supporters will wear it with pride."The new Warriors jersey is expected to make its debut during Zimbabwe's next round of international fixtures later this year.