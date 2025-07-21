Zambia signs $1.1 billion deal with Chinese firm

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Zambia has signed a US$1.1 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China's Fujian Xiang Xin Corporation for the development of a crude oil refinery and energy complex in Ndola, in a move expected to transform the country's energy sector.The refinery, once complete, will have the capacity to process 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day, which is sufficient to meet Zambia's domestic fuel demand while also supporting exports to neighbouring countries in the region.The ambitious project will also incorporate a 130-megawatt power plant, facilities for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling, bitumen production, and lubricants blending, making it a significant addition to Zambia's energy and industrial landscape.Crude oil for the refinery will be imported from the Middle East through Tanzania's Dar es Salaam port. Construction of the project is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.Officials said the deal reflects Zambia's efforts to boost energy security, reduce reliance on expensive fuel imports, and position itself as a regional energy hub. The refinery is also expected to create thousands of jobs and stimulate economic activity in Ndola and the broader Copperbelt region.