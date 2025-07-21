Zanu-PF revives push for Mnangagwa term extension

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF is reigniting its fading calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond the constitutionally mandated two-term limit, with senior party officials now openly championing the agenda ahead of the party's annual conference later this year.The ruling party is reportedly divided over the succession issue, with one faction pushing for Mnangagwa's continued leadership while another is said to be backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to take over.Addressing party supporters in Marondera on Sunday, Mashonaland East Provincial Chairperson Daniel Garwe declared that extending Mnangagwa's term remains a priority. He framed the push as necessary to fulfill the party's Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by the end of the decade."Balance brought forward is Vision 2030, resolution number one, because we are not done with it. That is what we are taking to the districts - saying that Vision balance brought forward is resolution number one because we have not yet fulfilled it, then we focus on the other following resolutions," said Garwe. "That is the guidance that we have here. It is not an insult to anyone, it does not restrict one's opinion, but it is encouraging that we should have the same vision."Despite the growing calls within ZANU-PF ranks, President Mnangagwa has consistently maintained that he is serving his final term and has refused to entertain discussions about extending his rule beyond 2028.However, last year's ZANU-PF conference controversially resolved to prolong his tenure, even as Mnangagwa himself publicly distanced from the proposal.Any attempt to extend his presidency would require constitutional amendments, including changes to Section 91(2), which bars him from running for a third term, and Section 382(7), which prohibits an incumbent from benefiting from such amendments.Opposition leaders have vowed to resist these efforts. Writing recently on social media platform X, former finance minister and opposition figure Tendai Biti condemned the renewed push for Mnangagwa's term extension."They remain unrelenting on their quest for the vulgar 2030 Agenda. They think they can bribe anyone and everyone. The citizen is not anyone and everyone. We will fight back and resist the emasculation of our constitution, rule of law, and our dignity," Biti said.The internal wrangling within ZANU-PF and the widening factional battles could shape the tone and outcome of the party's conference later this year, with the unresolved leadership issue looming large.