Bosso's transfer delay sparks executive sabotage claims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders Football Club's last-minute signings on deadline day have raised eyebrows, with insiders suggesting the executive deliberately stalled player acquisitions to undermine interim coaches following Kelvin Kaindu's departure in June.

Despite funds from Wicknell Chivayo being available since mid-year, no reinforcements were brought in while stand-in coaches struggled to stabilize the campaign. Sources allege the executive was focused on facilitating the return of Dutch coach Pieter de Jongh, allowing results to slide until his arrival.

Prior to Kaindu's exit, Highlanders had targeted striker Obriel Chirinda, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, and forward Lynoth Chikuhwa. However, Chikuhwa joined Chicken Inn on loan, Chirinda remained elsewhere, and several key players-including Peter Muduhwa, Marvellous Chigumira, Godfrey Makaruse, and Chikuhwa-had left by the end of 2024.

Masuku confirmed that Highlanders made only one attempt to sign him, with TelOne ultimately securing his services. "Naturally, about Highlanders, I would have loved to come and be of service," he said.

Weeks of inactivity saw the team falter until de Jongh arrived in Harare to watch Highlanders lose to CAPS United. Subsequent signings included several little-known players recommended by one of de Jongh's former assistants. Interim coach Try Ncube was left to manage a squad that has struggled under multiple leaders. "Lemons have never made orange juice," a source lamented.

Many members believe the July inactivity reflected poor football judgment and a calculated effort to present de Jongh as a saviour at the club's delayed extraordinary general meeting, now scheduled for August 17. The Dutchman is still without a work permit, and tensions surfaced last week during a near-physical confrontation with an office staffer.

Despite the challenges, de Jongh has introduced new routines, with one player noting, "All of a sudden, things have changed, with raisins available for energy in the dressing room at the insistence of de Jongh."

Meanwhile, frustrations remain over perceived favoritism, as the executive reportedly denied Ncube a coach's car, while the South African Supporters Chapter purchased one for de Jongh.

As Highlanders prepare for the remainder of the season, questions persist over the executive's role in the team's instability and whether de Jongh can replicate his 2019 Chibuku Super Cup success.

Source - The Chronicle

