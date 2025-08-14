Councils urged to step up service delivery

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Local authorities in Zimbabwe continue to struggle with basic service delivery, particularly in water supply, road maintenance, and refuse collection, government officials revealed during the feedback on 2024 performance outcomes held in Harare yesterday.Addressing the gathering, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe emphasised the urgent need for strategic transformation ahead of the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) for 2026–2030."Today, we gather not just to review performance, but to recommit to the social contract between Government and citizens, a contract measured in clean water, functioning sanitation, and well-maintained roads," Minister Garwe said."The 2024 performance outcomes reveal both progress and persistent gaps in our collective mandate to deliver dignity through services. None of our urban authorities exceeded their targets, and a concerning percentage of both urban and rural councils fell below expectations. This data serves as a wake-up call for us all."Minister Garwe urged councils to adopt the "Call to Action" blueprint, which underpins the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS). These standards aim to establish a uniform baseline for service delivery across all councils."They will serve as a guide for local authorities to elevate their performance and ensure that every citizen receives the quality services they deserve. It is imperative that we institutionalise these standards and hold ourselves accountable for meeting them," he said.The Minister also highlighted the Urban State Land Management Policy, describing it as a framework to revolutionise urban governance and achieve sustainable urban development. "When we implement it faithfully, we will see the direct impact in unlocking land for affordable housing. The success of Vision 2030 will be measured street by street, neighbourhood by neighbourhood," he said.Minister Garwe stressed that local authorities cannot deliver quality services in isolation and must establish strategic partnerships with the private sector, communities, and development institutions to bridge resource gaps."Whether in water provision, waste management, or infrastructure development, collaborative models multiply our impact while ensuring sustainability. I challenge every council to establish at least one transformative partnership in 2025," he said.Speaking on the sidelines, Umzingwane Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mrs Sithembiso Sibanda, endorsed the approach, noting that public-private partnerships have already improved service delivery in her district. "We have started engaging partners for school construction and other key projects. This approach is feasible and effective," she said.Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart also urged councils to consider privatisation where services were not being effectively delivered.As Zimbabwe prepares for NDS2, government officials and local authorities alike have emphasised the need for accountability, innovation, and collaborative solutions to ensure citizens receive essential services.