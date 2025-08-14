Mnangagwa's wife to preside over women investment conference

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa will preside over the inaugural three-day Bulawayo Women Investment Conference next month, a landmark event aimed at promoting economic independence and leadership among women.The conference, hosted by the Office of the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution in partnership with the Bulawayo City Council, is scheduled to take place from September 3 to 5.Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said the event will provide a pivotal platform for empowering women by addressing systemic barriers in business."Through this conference, we aspire to empower women by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and connections necessary to navigate the investment landscape, thereby contributing to the overall economic development of Bulawayo and beyond," Minister Ncube said.She highlighted that investing in women is central to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth under Vision 2030."As we work towards achieving upper-middle-class income status by 2030, harnessing women's economic potential is essential. This conference marks a critical step in building a future where women are equal drivers of our nation's prosperity," she said.The conference will feature sessions on investment strategies, financial literacy, leadership, and access to mentorship and funding. It will also emphasise diversity in investment practices and leadership roles, connecting participants with resources tailored for women entrepreneurs.Minister Ncube revealed that the initiative was inspired by international engagements, including the Egyptian Programme and the 27th Arab-African Investment and International Cooperation Summit in Aswan, Egypt. These experiences underscored the importance of international cooperation in fostering economic opportunities for women across sectors such as health, tourism, and sustainable development.Aligned with global mandates including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the African Union's Agenda 2063, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the conference seeks to create a supportive environment for women to achieve personal and professional goals."We strongly believe in the potential of women in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole, and this conference will provide a platform to discuss issues affecting women in business and leadership," Minister Ncube said.The conference concept note states: "By fostering networking opportunities, sharing success stories, and providing essential resources, the Bulawayo Women Investment Conference aims to create a supportive community that propels women towards achieving their personal and professional goals."Government-led empowerment initiatives, in partnership with development organisations, have already improved livelihoods, reduced poverty, created employment, and strengthened women's participation in the economy, contributing towards Zimbabwe's vision of becoming an upper-middle-income country.