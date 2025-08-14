Latest News Editor's Choice


Amin Soma-Phiri bounces back at Highlanders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders Football Club has welcomed back club legend Amin Soma-Phiri as the new Welfare Manager for its senior team. The appointment was confirmed on Thursday through an official press release.

"Highlanders Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Amin Soma-Phiri as the new Welfare Manager for our first team. We warmly welcome him back to the Highlanders family and wish him every success in his new role," the statement read.

Soma-Phiri, a former standout player for the Bulawayo giants, previously served the club as an assistant coach under Erol Akbay in 2017. His return is expected to bolster player support and wellbeing ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, the club's recently appointed head coach, Petier De Jong, is yet to commence his duties due to delays in securing a work permit. Although the reasons behind the holdup remain unclear, sources within the club suggest it may be a deliberate move to undermine chairman Kenneth Mhlope, who championed De Jong's appointment.

Mhlope's tenure faces further uncertainty, with some life members reportedly planning a vote of no confidence at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

The Highlanders faithful will be watching closely as Soma-Phiri settles into his role, while the club navigates both administrative and coaching challenges.

Source - NewZimbabwe
