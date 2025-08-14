Bulawayo teen stabs neighbour over childhood grudge

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

`A Bulawayo teenager has been sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended, for stabbing his neighbour in a long-standing dispute dating back to childhood. Qhawelenkosi Mnkandla (18) of Nkulumane suburb will serve an effective two-year term following his conviction for attempted murder.Mnkandla had pleaded not guilty, but the court found the evidence against him overwhelming. Magistrate Mr. Manwere emphasized that, while Mnkandla is a youthful offender and justice should be tempered with mercy, a custodial sentence was necessary to deter others.Prosecutor Ms. Christina Manyika told the court that the incident occurred on July 19 at Sekusile Shopping Centre in Nkulumane. The 15-year-old complainant had gone to the centre to download his homework when he encountered Mnkandla, triggering an argument over their long-standing feud.During the altercation, Mnkandla allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the complainant once on the left side of his chest. The victim sustained injuries and was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.The court ordered that Mnkandla's suspended sentence will remain conditional on him not committing a similar offence within the next five years.