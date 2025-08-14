Econet employee 'steals' ZWG1 million

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

A Mutare-based Econet Insurance employee accused of stealing ZwG 1 171 771.60 from her employer has been granted bail of US$400.Madeleine Magadza (32) of Greenside, Mutare, appeared before Magistrate Annie Ndiraya on Monday and was granted the bail ahead of her next court appearance scheduled for August 20, 2025.Magadza faces charges of theft of trust under Section 113 (2) (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act), Chapter 9:23. She is employed as an insurance agent, responsible for selling insurance products and facilitating insurance and ZINARA vehicle licence renewals on behalf of Econet Insurance.The theft allegedly occurred between June 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025. Magadza is accused of selling motor vehicle insurance policies to clients but failing to remit the proceeds to Econet Insurance, instead allegedly converting the funds for her personal use.Investigations into the shortfalls led to her arrest. To date, none of the stolen ZwG 1 171 771.60 has been recovered. Prosecutor Tafadzwa Zulu is handling the case.