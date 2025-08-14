Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

497 Zimbabwe soldiers graduate and ready for deployment

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A total of 497 recruit soldiers will graduate today at Imbizo Barracks in a ceremony officiated by Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander, Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Matatu.

Of the graduating recruits, 121 are female. They have completed a rigorous 35-week training programme that included infantry weapons handling, field craft, minor tactics, military law, civil-military relations, and other essential military skills.

This marks Lieutenant-General Matatu's second graduation ceremony in Bulawayo since assuming leadership of the ZNA. His first ceremony was held in May, where 489 recruits graduated, including 126 women.

The event highlights the ZNA's ongoing commitment to training and integrating both male and female soldiers into its ranks, ensuring preparedness and operational efficiency across the army.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

South Africa ripe for a coup

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Minister defends SANDF General's Iran trip

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe cop remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF wins Makonde rural seat uncontested

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Econet employee 'steals' ZWG1 million

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo teen stabs neighbour over childhood grudge

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Amin Soma-Phiri bounces back at Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Visionary Leadership: The Key to Unlocking Africa's Potential

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Ex-CCC MP jailed for 2 years for defrauding Bulawayo woman

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

12 Zimbabweans deported from the US

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Man vanishes with ZAR4k after rape flops

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe insurers urged to adapt or perish

10 hrs ago | 169 Views

FBC urges clear Zimbabwe de-dollarisation framework

10 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa's wife to preside over women investment conference

10 hrs ago | 114 Views

Councils urged to step up service delivery

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso's transfer delay sparks executive sabotage claims

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man arrested for sexual abuse of child victims

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Air Vice Marshal praises Tagwirei's Arundel for saving his life

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Flo Petroleum loses US$40,000 to employees

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

ConCourt dismisses housing corporation's US$22m bid against NSSA

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

Gweru City Council in financial scandal

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

Govt moves to penalise rural teachers over 0% pass rates

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

Rogue cop arrested for treasonous videos

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Harare council's extravagance draws fire

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts jump 23%

10 hrs ago | 76 Views

Schools buy cattle for govt officials after awards ceremony

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

High Court throws out bid to halt UZ graduation ceremony

22 hrs ago | 576 Views

'Gold war' in Filabusi

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Zanu PF name to hire cars without paying

23 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwe govt creates database of retired professionals

23 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chinese cement company slapped with US$10,000 fine

23 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chief Seke apologises for chanting Zanu-PF slogans

23 hrs ago | 564 Views

'Cop' orders all Chinese nationals to leave Zimbabwe within 48 hours

23 hrs ago | 2088 Views

5 Unique Cultural Experiences You Can Only Have in Vietnam

14 Aug 2025 at 17:37hrs | 88 Views

If Zimbabwe Wants Rugby Glory, We Must Play All Year Round

14 Aug 2025 at 16:48hrs | 79 Views

High Court to hear urgent bid to halt UZ graduation

14 Aug 2025 at 15:57hrs | 353 Views

Socialite in court for insulting Passion Java

14 Aug 2025 at 15:51hrs | 336 Views

Zimbabwe labs struggle with a surge in mineral samples

14 Aug 2025 at 15:48hrs | 220 Views

Holiday lessons and HIV Infection among teens

14 Aug 2025 at 15:29hrs | 509 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges timely wheat payments

14 Aug 2025 at 15:28hrs | 107 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns Ministries over 'procurement chaos'

14 Aug 2025 at 15:25hrs | 341 Views

Man kills wife over suspected infidelity

14 Aug 2025 at 14:51hrs | 360 Views