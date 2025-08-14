497 Zimbabwe soldiers graduate and ready for deployment

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

A total of 497 recruit soldiers will graduate today at Imbizo Barracks in a ceremony officiated by Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander, Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Matatu.Of the graduating recruits, 121 are female. They have completed a rigorous 35-week training programme that included infantry weapons handling, field craft, minor tactics, military law, civil-military relations, and other essential military skills.This marks Lieutenant-General Matatu's second graduation ceremony in Bulawayo since assuming leadership of the ZNA. His first ceremony was held in May, where 489 recruits graduated, including 126 women.The event highlights the ZNA's ongoing commitment to training and integrating both male and female soldiers into its ranks, ensuring preparedness and operational efficiency across the army.