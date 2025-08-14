Zanu-PF wins Makonde rural seat uncontested

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has strengthened its hold on Makonde District after its candidate, Bothwell Madhishi, was declared the winner of the Rural Ward 8 seat uncontested.The announcement was made by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Makonde District elections officer, Shepherd Kawocha, on Wednesday afternoon at the Makonde Rural District Council offices in Lion's Den, ending the by-election before a single ballot was cast.Madhishi will succeed his late sister, Clr Ramu Madhishi, who passed away in June following a long illness. According to Mr Kawocha, all nomination papers submitted for the by-election were accepted with no disqualifications.The contest initially attracted two candidates: Madhishi for ZANU-PF and independent hopeful Mr Everest Chandigere. However, Mr Chandigere withdrew his candidacy before the close of nominations, leaving Madhishi as the sole contender.ZANU-PF provincial leadership interpreted the development as a reflection of the opposition's organisational challenges ahead of future elections. "ZANU-PF continues to capitalise on the opposition's disarray, especially in rural constituencies where mobilisation structures are already firmly in place," said provincial chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.Provincial youth chairperson Tapiwa Masenda added that opposition parties' influence is waning across Mashonaland West, with ZANU-PF aiming to secure more than 90 percent of votes in future harmonised elections.The unopposed win ensures ZANU-PF retains control over Makonde Rural Ward 8, a constituency historically considered a safe zone for the ruling party. Madhishi is expected to assume office immediately, prioritising service delivery and development initiatives in the largely agrarian ward.