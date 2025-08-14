Rogue Zimbabwe cop remanded in custody

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Assistant Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza, a police officer who recently went viral for posting treasonous videos and statements on social media, appeared in court this afternoon.Mandizvidza, 35, who is currently stationed at the Police General Headquarters Salaries Services Bureau Liaison Office, appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe. He was remanded in custody until Monday to allow time for a bail application.The officer is facing charges of causing disaffection among the Police or the Defence Forces, fraudulently procuring the use of a vehicle, and transmission of false data with intent to cause harm.The case is being prosecuted by Mr. Anesu Chirenje.