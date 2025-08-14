Latest News Editor's Choice


Minister defends SANDF General's Iran trip

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga has strongly defended South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya's recent visit to Iran, insisting the trip was properly approved last year and was not a rogue action. Speaking on Friday, 15 August 2025, Motshekga said there was "nothing rogue" about the engagement and that Maphwanya did "nothing wrong" with his statements during meetings in Tehran.

The defence contradicts earlier positions from the presidency and other government departments, which described the trip as ill-advised and unhelpful to South Africa's foreign relations, highlighting tensions within the government over military engagements and foreign policy.

The visit, which took place on 12 August, involved meetings with top Iranian military officials, including Defence Minister Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Army Commander General Amir Hatami. Maphwanya reportedly conveyed greetings from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Motshekga herself, emphasising shared goals, anti-colonialism, justice, and the need for strengthened military cooperation, including anti-terrorism initiatives. He also expressed solidarity with Palestine, condemning Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank, and praised Iran's role in combating terrorism.

The statements drew sharp criticism from the presidency. Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on 14 August that Ramaphosa was unaware of the trip and did not sanction it, calling it "ill-advised" amid ongoing efforts to mend relations with the United States following recent tariffs on South African exports. Magwenya confirmed that while defence ministers approve such trips, the president had not been briefed, and Ramaphosa will meet Maphwanya next week to discuss the matter.

Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa also stated he was unaware of the visit, emphasising that authorisation rests with Motshekga and calling for transparency from Maphwanya upon his return.

Opposition parties seized on the controversy, demanding accountability. The Democratic Alliance (DA) called for Maphwanya's court-martial, accusing him of undermining civilian control and engaging in reckless political statements. ActionSA described the trip as a "diplomatic blunder," questioning whether Maphwanya acted under instructions. The non-profit Citizens for Integrity called for the dismissal of both Maphwanya and Motshekga, citing the potential damage to South Africa's international reputation and trade interests.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and the Defence Ministry initially distanced themselves from Maphwanya's statements. Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri stressed that foreign policy is the prerogative of the president, supported by Dirco, and Minister Ronald Lamola plans to seek clarification. Defence Ministry spokesperson Onicca Kwakwa described the political statements as "unfortunate" and confirmed that Motshekga will engage with Maphwanya.

Experts, including Darren Olivier from African Defence Review, have urged accountability for both Maphwanya and Motshekga, emphasising the importance of upholding civilian control over the military and restoring clarity in South Africa's foreign policy.

