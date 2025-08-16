Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders in free fall

by Staff reporter
Bulawayo giants Highlanders Football Club have plunged into a full-blown crisis after secretary general Morgan Dube admitted that the club is currently operating without a strategic plan due to lack of funds.

"We are currently operating without a plan," confessed Dube during a stormy Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), sparking shock and anger among restless members.

Life member Ntokozo Tshuma did not mince his words: "The club is planning to fail in a clumsy way."

The explosive indaba, attended by club heavyweights including Allen "Rippa" Mpofu, Omega Sibanda, Modern Ngwenya, Andrew Tapela, Lovemore Fuyana, Odiel Nkomo and Siphatho Ncube, laid bare the deep cracks tearing through the Bosso establishment.

Tensions escalated when life member Pilate Mahlangu tabled a dramatic Vote of No Confidence motion against chairman Kenneth Mhlophe and his executive, accusing them of presiding over chaos and incompetence.

Mahlangu cited a litany of failures, including the leaking of confidential documents, questionable player transfers, governance lapses, fraud scandals, and a disastrous run of results.

Although insiders suggested the motion may not succeed, the pressure on the leadership is mounting, with fans demanding accountability and rumours of an imminent executive shake-up gaining momentum.

The turmoil off the field comes at a critical time for Highlanders, who face TelOne in a crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 25 clash at Barbourfields Stadium.

Interim coach Try Ncube admitted his underperforming side—stuck on 29 points from 24 matches—faces a tough challenge against Herbert Maruwa's well-drilled TelOne outfit.

With Bosso's house seemingly on fire both on and off the pitch, the fireworks at the EGM may only mark the beginning of a deeper crisis engulfing the club.

Source - B-Metro
