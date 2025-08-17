Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Dynamos crush Kwekwe United

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos turned back the clock with a convincing 3-0 victory over struggling Kwekwe United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Ascot Stadium yesterday, a performance that rekindled memories of the old DeMbare.

The Harare giants, who had been flirting with relegation, produced their best display of the season to register back-to-back league wins for the first time in 2025. The win also stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to four matches, giving long-suffering supporters renewed hope.

Goals from Jairos Kasondo, Wisdom Mtasa and substitute Ransom Chingwara sealed the emphatic victory, as Kelvin Kaindu's side showed hunger, pride, and purpose in protecting the badge.

For the first time this league campaign, Dynamos scored more than once in a match, a turnaround that has lifted them to 22 points—five behind Chicken Inn, who occupy the last safe spot above the relegation zone.

Kaindu admitted the winning run has been a timely morale booster.

"It's giving us a lot of confidence and belief winning four matches in a row, but there is still a lot of work to do," the coach said. "The response from the players has been good, and the bond within the squad is getting stronger."

DeMbare stamped their authority early, with Kasondo opening the scoring just three minutes in after Kwekwe goalkeeper Elton Nechiware spilled Tellmore Pio's shot. Mtasa doubled the lead in the 17th minute, hammering home from close range.

Freddy Hammond thought he had added a third, but referee Israel Nhevera ruled the ball had not crossed the line, before the Ghanaian wasted another clear chance by firing over.

Kwekwe United, largely toothless upfront, only forced Dynamos keeper Prince Tafiremutsa into one save, denying Orlando Zvavarevi's header. The hosts did press briefly in the second half, but crucial interventions from Clive Mandivei and the calming influence of substitutes Denver Mukamba and Enasio Perezo steadied the ship for Dynamos.

Mukamba almost added his name to the scoresheet with a long-range effort that shaved the upright before Chingwara wrapped up the contest in the final minute, finishing off a flowing team move.

For bottom-placed Kwekwe United, the defeat deepens their relegation woes. Coach Masimba Dinyero was realistic after the match.
"We still have eight matches to save ourselves. All we need to do is win them, but right now it's also about marketing our youngsters for next season," he said.

With belief restored, Dynamos now look like a side ready to fight their way out of danger, while Kwekwe's survival hopes continue to fade.
Teams

Kwekwe United: Elton Nechiware, Proud Gorekore, Genesis Munashe (Timothy January 46'), Takudzwa Chimhowa, Orlando Zvavarevi, Clive Mushori (Jealous Musukutwa 46'), Lennox Chibi, Nigel Nkosimane, Shelton Sibanda, Emmanuel Mutimbanyoka.

Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Emmanuel Jalai, Abel Gwatidzo, Tendaishe Magwaza, Clive Mandivei, Temptation Chiwungwa (Denver Mukamba 64'), Vusa Ngwenya (Alexander Mandinyenya 78'), Tellmore Pio,

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Elderly woman loses US$45 000 in botched stand deal

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

RBZ orders banks to report on rural financial literacy outreach

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mohadi in Angola to honour fallen liberation fighters

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Residents urge police to prioritise safety over cash

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Gweru fails to confirm receipt of ZWL$226,9m govt grant

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC raises US$3,500 from environment violation fines

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

BCC seeks bidders for waste management

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

RioZimbabwe to appeal ruling in assets disposal fight

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Police arrest first suspect in Ruwa US$176,000 heist

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Unsafe wiring, blocked hydrants blamed for Glenview fires

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Munacho Mutezo in last ditch to save property

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Businessman Mutangadura shot dead

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Man breaks into Minister's shop and gets away with $100

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

Criminals trying to rubbish Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

'ANC of Ramaphosaon the verge of collapse'

14 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimbabwe's silence on Operation Dudula worrisome

16 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa's term extension amplified in Mashonaland

16 hrs ago | 743 Views

Highlanders in free fall

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Fresh fire razes Glen View complex again

16 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mawarire's political manoeuvre dressed up as activism

17 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe's lawyer-heavy politics not good for development

18 hrs ago | 288 Views

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

19 hrs ago | 231 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

19 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

19 hrs ago | 301 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

22 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

22 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

22 hrs ago | 390 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

22 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

22 hrs ago | 756 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

22 hrs ago | 320 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

22 hrs ago | 401 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

22 hrs ago | 333 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

22 hrs ago | 114 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

23 hrs ago | 246 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

23 hrs ago | 53 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

23 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

17 Aug 2025 at 10:19hrs | 164 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

17 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 126 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

17 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 133 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

17 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 272 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

17 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 142 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

17 Aug 2025 at 10:09hrs | 223 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

17 Aug 2025 at 10:06hrs | 117 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

17 Aug 2025 at 10:05hrs | 115 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

17 Aug 2025 at 10:02hrs | 97 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

17 Aug 2025 at 09:59hrs | 164 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

17 Aug 2025 at 08:17hrs | 387 Views