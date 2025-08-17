Dynamos crush Kwekwe United

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Dynamos turned back the clock with a convincing 3-0 victory over struggling Kwekwe United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Ascot Stadium yesterday, a performance that rekindled memories of the old DeMbare.The Harare giants, who had been flirting with relegation, produced their best display of the season to register back-to-back league wins for the first time in 2025. The win also stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to four matches, giving long-suffering supporters renewed hope.Goals from Jairos Kasondo, Wisdom Mtasa and substitute Ransom Chingwara sealed the emphatic victory, as Kelvin Kaindu's side showed hunger, pride, and purpose in protecting the badge.For the first time this league campaign, Dynamos scored more than once in a match, a turnaround that has lifted them to 22 points—five behind Chicken Inn, who occupy the last safe spot above the relegation zone.Kaindu admitted the winning run has been a timely morale booster."It's giving us a lot of confidence and belief winning four matches in a row, but there is still a lot of work to do," the coach said. "The response from the players has been good, and the bond within the squad is getting stronger."DeMbare stamped their authority early, with Kasondo opening the scoring just three minutes in after Kwekwe goalkeeper Elton Nechiware spilled Tellmore Pio's shot. Mtasa doubled the lead in the 17th minute, hammering home from close range.Freddy Hammond thought he had added a third, but referee Israel Nhevera ruled the ball had not crossed the line, before the Ghanaian wasted another clear chance by firing over.Kwekwe United, largely toothless upfront, only forced Dynamos keeper Prince Tafiremutsa into one save, denying Orlando Zvavarevi's header. The hosts did press briefly in the second half, but crucial interventions from Clive Mandivei and the calming influence of substitutes Denver Mukamba and Enasio Perezo steadied the ship for Dynamos.Mukamba almost added his name to the scoresheet with a long-range effort that shaved the upright before Chingwara wrapped up the contest in the final minute, finishing off a flowing team move.For bottom-placed Kwekwe United, the defeat deepens their relegation woes. Coach Masimba Dinyero was realistic after the match."We still have eight matches to save ourselves. All we need to do is win them, but right now it's also about marketing our youngsters for next season," he said.With belief restored, Dynamos now look like a side ready to fight their way out of danger, while Kwekwe's survival hopes continue to fade.TeamsKwekwe United: Elton Nechiware, Proud Gorekore, Genesis Munashe (Timothy January 46'), Takudzwa Chimhowa, Orlando Zvavarevi, Clive Mushori (Jealous Musukutwa 46'), Lennox Chibi, Nigel Nkosimane, Shelton Sibanda, Emmanuel Mutimbanyoka.Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Emmanuel Jalai, Abel Gwatidzo, Tendaishe Magwaza, Clive Mandivei, Temptation Chiwungwa (Denver Mukamba 64'), Vusa Ngwenya (Alexander Mandinyenya 78'), Tellmore Pio,