Bosso coach, keeper clash

Sports / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders' preparations for their next league match against Bikita Minerals have been thrown into disarray following a heated fallout between new head coach Henriek De Jongh and first-choice goalkeeper Reward Muza.Muza, who has the second-best defensive record in the league this season, was surprisingly dropped for veteran captain Ariel Sibanda in Bosso's 0-2 defeat to Telone at the weekend — a game that also saw the Bulawayo giants miss a crucial penalty.Sources revealed that De Jongh has declared Sibanda his first-choice keeper going forward, a decision that infuriated Muza."Muza was upset by the unexpected demotion and didn't show up for training on Monday. When the coach demanded answers on Tuesday, tempers flared and he told Muza to pack his bags and leave," an insider said.Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed the disciplinary storm, saying the player failed to justify his absence."Yes, the player did not report for training on Monday. He didn't phone the manager or produce a medical note," Mhlophe told Zimpapers Sports Hub.With the matter unresolved, Bosso risk travelling to Bikita without a backup goalkeeper, further compounding the woes of a side already struggling for consistency this season.